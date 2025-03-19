Mount Prospect mayoral candidates differ on challenger’s leadership of the chamber of commerce

Trisha Chokshi, left, and Paul Hoefert are running for Mount Prospect mayor in the April 1 consolidated election.

Mount Prospect mayoral hopeful Trisha Chokshi’s leadership of the Mount Prospect Chamber of Commerce has emerged as an issue in the race for the village’s top spot.

Chokshi said as chamber board president, she led the organization out of the financial doldrums of the 2010s and put it on sound financial footing.

Her opponent, incumbent Mayor Paul Hoefert holds a different view. He cited the chamber’s lawsuit against the chamber co-op that took over the organization’s management and the chamber’s handling of the downtown block party.

Chokshi, who said she would step off the chamber board if she wins, said under her leadership she took desperate measures to stop the chamber’s financial bleeding in 2020. That included laying off staff and temporarily closing its door and putting the chamber’s management in the hands of Chamber Co-Op Inc.

“I was the grown-up in the room,” Chokshi said. “The village for multiple years provided essentially a blank check to the chamber. I got the chamber out of debt.”

The pair sparred over the village’s annual block party, with Hoefert complaining the village had to take over the event from the chamber and Chokshi complaining the village doubled costs for the event and liability risk.

Chokshi said the chamber has gone from operating at a deficit to holding a surplus in five years under her guidance. She also questioned ties between the village and vendors who donate resources to village events even though some have contracts or receive TIF assistance.

Hoefert said costs have not doubled. As for ethical concerns, he said, “We’re not shaking people down. Organizations step up and they sponsor events.”

The chamber’s lawsuit against the co-op is over which party is entitled to $50,000 in grant funds from the state. Chokshi called the litigation unfortunate but necessary to protect funds that belong to the chamber.

Hoefert said the chamber under Chokshi does little more than show up for ribbon cuttings. He added the chamber’s website redirects visitors to the co-op.

Chokshi, however, said the chamber board is moving forward, looking at finding a new executive director and working on future events and partnerships.