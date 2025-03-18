‘It was a great day’: Kaneland High graduate is first American in 31 years to win Los Angeles Marathon

Elburn native Matt Richtman celebrates after winning the 2025 Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday, March 16. Andrew McClanahan/McCourt Foundation

When he got to Beverly Hills, passing the 15-mile mark, Matt Richtman started separating from the pack in Sunday’s Los Angeles Marathon.

By Brentwood, at a U-turn nearly 23 miles into it where he could see his competition, he’d made it a race for second place.

Richtman, 25, a 2018 graduate of Kaneland High School from Elburn, won the Los Angeles Marathon in 2 hours, 7 minutes, 56 seconds. It was only the second time he competed in a full marathon.

“I’m really excited. It was a great day,” Richtman said Monday from Mammoth Lakes, California, where his sponsor, ASICS, runs an elite track club.

“It’s still kind of sinking in — just so many different emotions — and having the support from everyone there (in California) and back home. It’s great. I’m just taking it little by little,” said Richtman, who lives and trains in Bozeman, Montana, where he was a two-time cross country All-American at Montana State University.

Richtman fielded about 350 congratulatory text messages for all he accomplished.

He was the first American man to win the LA Marathon in 31 years since Paul Pilkington in 1994.

According to World Athletics, Richtman’s 2:07:56 ties Leonard Korir with the seventh-fastest all-conditions marathon (considering point-to-point and elevation on the course) by an American male.

“This race for me was more about placement, trying to come away with the win. So the time itself, it was definitely a surprise at the end,” said Richtman, who placed fourth at the Twin Cities Marathon in October.

Older sister Becca, a 10-time All-American at Montana Tech now coaching at Purdue, watched her brother on television. Younger sister Rachel was in Indianapolis anchoring the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs’ All-America distance medley relay at the Division II Indoor national championship.

That left parents Tom and Karen Richtman scrambling to follow their son along the Los Angeles course until they reached Mile 26, close enough to see the finish.

“Just pure joy, happiness,” Karen Richtman said. “Shedding a couple of tears in just amazement. Tom was giving me a hard time because I kept saying, ‘Ohmigosh, that’s our son, that’s our son!’”

Matt Richtman with his parents Tom and Karen after winning the 2025 Los Angeles Marathon. Courtesy of the Richtman family

To others, Richtman is a great athlete — and person.

“At Montana State, he was always such a great teammate and cared about others. He worked hard and was always clutch in big moments for the team,” said Lyle Weese, Montana State’s head track and field and cross country coach.

“To sum up Matt in two words: hungry and humble,” said Kaneland boys track coach Andy Drendel, who saw Richtman earn the last of his four all-state track finishes.

“Matt never questioned coaches or put himself above his teammates. Whatever we asked of Matt, he would do,” said former Knights track coach Eric Baron.

“I think Matt would agree that God has done something very special with Matt's talents and quite possibly could have more in store for him,” said Kaneland boys cross country coach Chad Clarey, who had Richtman for three all-state finishes.

Richtman’s performance in Los Angeles elevates his profile and perhaps opens new vistas. Watching the 2024 Olympics race walk with his father, Richtman suggested that the event may be his ticket to the Olympics.

Now?

“There’s still plenty of time before then and a lot of different variables to work through. So I don’t want to think about it too much,” said Matt Richtman, who won $20,000 — and flowers — for his marathon win.

“I definitely don’t want to get my hopes up too high. We’re up against a lot of good competitors in the United States. So I’m not taking anything for granted. There’s a lot to learn.”

Matt Richtman won the 2025 Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday, March 16. Courtesy of the Richtman family