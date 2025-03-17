advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Local Politics

Early voting now open in all suburban counties

Posted March 17, 2025 12:29 pm
Jake Griffin
 

Early voting is now open in all counties ahead of the April 1 election.

Election officials in Kane and Lake counties had made polling sites available at limited locations earlier this month, while all other counties waited until Monday to begin offering it.

A list of early voting sites are available at all the suburban county clerks’ websites.

For suburban Cook County voters, visit cookcountyclerkil.gov. For information about polling sites in DuPage County, visit dupagecounty.gov/elected_officials/county_clerk.

Kane County early voters looking to find a polling place should visit clerk2.kanecountyil.gov/Elections. In Lake County, visit lakecountyil.gov/4322/Early-Voting.

Early voting in McHenry County is available at multiple locations that are listed at mchenrycountyil.gov/departments/county-clerk. In Will County, the list of early voting sites is at willcountyclerk.gov/elections/early-voting.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Board/Council Local Politics Mayor/President Misc Elections Municipal Elections News School Board
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company