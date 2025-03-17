Early voting now open in all suburban counties

Early voting has now opened throughout the suburbs in all counties ahead of the April 1 election. Daily Herald file photo

Early voting is now open in all counties ahead of the April 1 election.

Election officials in Kane and Lake counties had made polling sites available at limited locations earlier this month, while all other counties waited until Monday to begin offering it.

A list of early voting sites are available at all the suburban county clerks’ websites.

For suburban Cook County voters, visit cookcountyclerkil.gov. For information about polling sites in DuPage County, visit dupagecounty.gov/elected_officials/county_clerk.

Kane County early voters looking to find a polling place should visit clerk2.kanecountyil.gov/Elections. In Lake County, visit lakecountyil.gov/4322/Early-Voting.

Early voting in McHenry County is available at multiple locations that are listed at mchenrycountyil.gov/departments/county-clerk. In Will County, the list of early voting sites is at willcountyclerk.gov/elections/early-voting.