Things to do March 21-27: Jay Pharoah, Lake County RV Outlet Show, DuPage Comic Con and more

Starts Before Friday

“Beautiful the Carole King Musical”: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 19; 1:30 and 7 p.m. Thursday, March 20; 7 p.m. Friday, March 21; 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, March 22; and 2 and 6 p.m. Sunday, March 23, at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. The story of Carole King’s meteoric rise to stardom. Tickets start at $69.75. drurylanetheatre.com.

Comedian and “Saturday Night Live” alum Jay Pharoah will perform Thursday through Saturday, March 20-22, at the Chicago Improv in Schaumburg, Courtesy of CAA

Jay Pharoah: 7 p.m. Thursday, March 20, and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 21-22, at the Chicago Improv, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. Stand-up comedy. $30-$40. improv.com/chicago.

“Kid Frankenstein”: 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, March 20-22, at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. A Metropolis School of the Performing Arts Production by kids for kids featuring a modern-day adaptation of a literary classic. $15-$18. metropolisarts.com.

Hrůša, Trpceski & Rachmaninov: 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Saturday, March 20 and 22, and 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 21, at the Chicago Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. Conductor Jakub Hrůša and pianist Simon Trpceski perform music by Rachmaninov and Shostakovich. Tickets start at $39. cso.org.

Rachel Feinstein: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 20; 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday, March 21; and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 22, at the Comedy Vault, 18 E. Wilson St., Batavia. Comedy. $25. comedyvaultbatavia.com.

“It’s Only a Play” by Terrence McNally: 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, March 20-22, and 3 p.m. Sunday, March 23, at the McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. A playwright anxiously awaits to see if his new show is a hit. $14-$16. atthemac.org.

Friday, March 21

The Lake County RV Outlet Show returns to the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake Friday through Sunday, March 21-23. Daily Herald file photo

Lake County RV Outlet Show: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 21; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 22; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 23, at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Explore new gas and diesel motor homes, fifth wheels, toy haulers, travel trailers, pop-up campers and more. Free. rvoutletshow.com.

Black Creativity Night Out: 6-10 p.m. Friday, March 21, at the Museum of Science and Industry, 5700 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Chicago. A 21-and-older event, part gallery walk, part party. View the Black Creativity Juried Art Exhibition and many of the Museum’s most popular exhibits without the crowds. $35, $20 for members. msichicago.org.

Center Stage at Ruth Page: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 21-22, at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. Ruth Page Center’s annual celebration of its founder Ruth Page’s birth featuring the organizations who call the Ruth Page Center home and invited dance companies from the Chicago dance community. Each night includes a wine and dessert reception in the lobby. $25 per night or $40 for both performances. ruthpage.org.

“Chalk”: 7 p.m. Friday, March 21, and 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 22, at the Woodstock High School Black Box Theatre, 501 W. South St., Woodstock. An intense, dystopian, sci-fi fable about a mother and daughter in a post-apocalypse world. $10-$15. chalk.booktix.com.

Laughs Unplugged: 7 p.m. Friday, March 21, at Des Plaines Public Library, 1501 Ellinwood St., Des Plaines. Comedy from Sam Barone, Jackie Cooper and Ethan Masters. 21 and older. Free. dppl.org.

“Legally Blonde the Musical”: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 21-22, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 23, at McHenry County College, 8900 U.S. Highway 14, Crystal Lake. Musical based on the movie. $15-$20. mchenry.edu.

Rendezvous Arts by Christian Dillingham: 7 p.m. Friday, March 21, at the Gorton Center, 400 E. Illinois Road, Lake Forest. Renowned jazz bass player Christian Dillingham performs music from his latest recording, “Halcyon.” $15-$35. gortoncenter.org.

Women’s History Month concert with Duo F.A.E.: 7 p.m. Friday, March 21, at the Evanston History Center, 225 Greenwood St., Evanston. Violinist Charlene Kluegel and pianist Katherine Petersen present “Dissidents of the Gilded Age,” a program that honors the women who fought for women’s suffrage and rights around the world, including sonatas by suffragette composers Dame Ethel Smyth and Amy Beach. The evening will pay musical homage to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the world premiere of Evanston-based composer Stacy Garrop’s new arrangement of “My Dearest Ruth,” Martin Ginsburg’s final letter to his wife set to song. $20-$60. evanstonhistorycenter.org.

“Alias Grace”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 21-29, at the Perry Theatre, 349 S. Gladstone Ave., Aurora. Aurora University’s Arts & Ideas continues with Jennifer Blackmer’s play based on the book by Margaret Atwood that explores memory, identity and justice. RSVP via aurora.edu.

“Ancient Aliens Live”: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 21, at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Live extension of The History Channel’s hit series. Tickets start at $39. geneseetheatre.com.

Dancing With the Celts: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 21, at the Woodstock Opera House, 121 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock. Irish musicians deliver a mix of rootsy originals, harmonies and instrumentals. $45-$55. woodstockoperahouse.com.

The Filharmonic: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 21, at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. A cappella group that gained national recognition after appearing on “The Sing-Off” in 2013. $38-$48. prairiecenter.org.

“The Greatest Show on Earth”: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 21-22, at the Three Brothers Theatre, 115 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. LTC dance’s journey through color, movement and emotion with live singers providing a soundtrack set against a backdrop of circus flair. $20. threebrotherstheatre.com.

“I and You”: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 21-22, and 3 p.m. Sunday, March 23, at Citadel Theatre Company, 300 S. Waukegan Road, Lake Forest. An ode to youth, life, love and the strange beauty of human connectedness by playwright Lauren Gunderson. $45. citadeltheatre.org.

Jazz Ensemble and Combo Concert: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 21, at Wheaton College, 501 College Ave., Wheaton. A variety of jazz and improvised music spanning different eras. $5.90-$11.80. wheaton.edu.

Magic Rocks with Illusionist Leon Etienne: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 21, at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. Family-friendly show features illusions, sleight of hand and comedy. $35-$59. elginil.gov/2538/Hemmens-Cultural-Center.

“The Play That Goes Wrong”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, and 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, March 21-April 12, at the Overshadowed Theatrical Productions, 900 Foster Ave., Medinah. It’s the opening night of the Cornley Drama Society’s newest production, “The Murder at Haversham Manor,” and things have quickly gone from bad to utterly disastrous. $21-$32. overshadowed.org.

“These Shining Lives”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, March 21-April 12, at the Village Guild Theatre, Park Boulevard and Butterfield Road, Glen Ellyn. Village Theatre Guild’s production of Melanie Marnich’s drama of the women who worked at the Radium Dial Co. in Ottawa, Illinois, in the 1920s and ’30s. $25. villagetheatreguild.com.

Anthem's Grand Illusion will present a tribute to Styx Friday, March 21, at the Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake. Courtesy of the Raue Center for the Arts

Anthem’s Grand Illusion: 8 p.m. Friday, March 21, at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. Tribute to Styx. $35-$45. rauecenter.org.

Bill Charlap Trio: 8 p.m. Friday, March 21, at the Chicago Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. Pianist Bill Charlap and his trio are joined by Dee Dee Bridgewater and Nicholas Payton. Tickets start at $39. cso.org.

Jazz on the Square’s Jazz Night: 8-11 p.m. Friday, March 21, at Stage Left, 125 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock. Jazz and improvisation. $5-$10. jazzonthesquare.com.

Saturday, March 22

The DuPage Comic Con features over 150 artist tables, vendor booths, special guests and more Saturday, March 22, at the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton. Daily Herald File Photo

DuPage Comic Con: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 22, at the DuPage County Fairgrounds Building 1, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Over 150 comic book dealers; toy, collectible and TCG vendors; artists and guests. Cosplay Contest starts at 3:30 p.m. $10 at the door; free for kids 12 and younger. dupagecountyfair.org/event.

Princess/Superhero Day at Volo Museum: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 22, at Volo Auto Museum, 27582 Volo Village Road, Volo. Kids 12 or younger who dress up in their favorite costumes get a Gold Pass for admission into both Volo Museum and Jurassic Gardens for free. There will be volunteers in princess and superhero costumes interacting and taking pictures with the kids throughout the museum. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Adult admission starts at $13.95. volocars.com.

The 19th Annual Chi-Town Blues Festival: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 22, at the Arie Crown Theater, 2301 Lake Shore Drive, Chicago. King George, Tucka, Pokey Bear, West Love, Theodis Ealey and Ronnie Bell play the blues. Tickets start at $59. ariecrown.com.

Comedy with Cathy Ladman: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 22, at ECC’s Blizzard Theater, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. Her comedy focuses on family, growing up, relationships and real life from a personal perspective. $37. eccartscenter.org.

An Evening with Emerson, Lake & Palmer: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 22, at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Carl Palmer’s current trio will take the stage alongside two massive video screens featuring rare concert footage of the late Keith Emerson and Greg Lake. $35-$55. geneseetheatre.com.

Chicago Harmony Sweepstakes: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 22, at Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville. The best all-vocal ensembles in the Midwest perform before a panel of celebrity judges to be crowned the 2025 Chicago Regional Champion. Winner moves on to face six other regional champions at the national finals in California. $35. northcentralcollege.edu.

Dustbowl Revival Presents — “A Laurel Canyon Retrospective”: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 22, at the James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. A spicy cocktail of folky-funk and rock ’n’ soul. $12-$25. jlcenter.clcillinois.edu.

“La Boheme”: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 22; 7 p.m. Tuesday, Friday and Monday, March 25, 28 and 31; 2 p.m. Thursday and Sunday, April 3 and 6; 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 9; and 2 p.m. Saturday, April 12, at the Civic Opera House, 20 N. Wacker Drive, Chicago. Puccini’s tale of young lovers in 19th-century Paris. Tickets start at $42. lyricopera.org.

The Secret Show: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 22, on the Woodstock Square, Woodstock. Mentalist Joe Diamond hosts mind reading, true crime and ghost stories in a hyper-localized, immersive experience. Tickets start at $40. joediamondlive.com.

Comedian Tom Green will perform Saturday, March 22, at Park West in Chicago. AP, Sept. 14, 2019

Tom Green: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 22, at Park West, 322 W. Armitage Ave., Chicago. Comedy. $40-$45. jamusa.com.

Wheaton College Women’s Chorale Concert: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 22, at Wheaton College, 501 College Ave., Wheaton. The Wheaton College Women’s Chorale performs the spring concert “From Death Into Life.” $5.90-$11.80. wheaton.edu.

“I Laugh At Myself — An Evening With Justin Furstenfeld”: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 22, at the Woodstock Opera House, 121 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock. The Blue October frontman explores his life and music in this one-man show. Alongside acoustic renditions of Blue October’s songs, Furstenfeld will share insights from his forthcoming book. $44-$84. woodstockoperahouse.com.

Farmyard Opening Day: Saturday, March 22, at Lambs Farm, 14245 W. Rockland Road, Libertyville. The farmyard, with over 300 animals, will be open March 22-30 (except Monday, March 24) then open weekends only until April 18. Memberships start at $25. lambsfarm.org.

Sunday, March 23

All Sports Car Swap Meet and Autojumble: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 23, at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Chicagoland MG Club’s 28th annual show. $7; free for kids 12 and younger with a paid adult. chicagolandmgclub.com.

International Luxury Outerwear Expo: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday, March 23-24, and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 25, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. Showcasing the best in outerwear, accessories, footwear, knitwear and more. For prices and registration, see iloestudios.com.

Farmers Market+ at The Dole: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 23, at The Dole, 400 Highland Ave., Crystal Lake. Over 50 farmers, food purveyors and artisans, live music presented by BCU, food trucks, kids’ entrepreneur booth and more. Free entry. farmersmarketatthedole.org.

Capriccio: 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 23, at the New England Congregational Church, 406 W. Galena Blvd., Aurora, and 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 24, at First Congregational Church, 900 S. Eighth St., West Dundee. Featuring pianist Liang-yu Wang in Leoš Janácek’s Capriccio for Piano Left-Hand and Chamber Ensemble. Also includes Paul Hindemith’s “Morgenmusik” for brass ensemble and Igor Stravinsky’s Octet for Wind Instruments. $15-$25 in Aurora and West Dundee and $25-$30 in Woodstock. chambermusiconthefox.org.

The Kilgubbin Brothers — Lively Traditional Irish Music: 3 p.m. Sunday, March 23, at the Downers Grove Public Library, 1050 Curtiss St., Downers Grove. Traditional Irish music with Seán Cleland, master fiddle player and executive director of the Irish Music School of Chicago, and his accompanist. Free. downersgrove.org.

The Northwest Symphony Orchestra: 3 p.m. Sunday, March 23, at Forest View Educational Center, 2121 S. Goebbert Road, Arlington Heights. NSO and Music Director Tim Semanik present Dmitri Shostakovich’s Violin Concerto No. 1 and Cesar Franck’s Symphony in D minor, including a violin performance by Tinson Xu, the 2024 Paul Vermel Young Artist Award Winner. $20, $15 ages 65 and older, $10 for students with ID, free for kids younger than 14 with an adult ticket. northwestsymphony.org.

Sinfonietta Bel Canto’s Voice Finalists: 4 p.m. Sunday, March 23, at St. Paul’s UCC, 5739 Dunham Road, Downers Grove. 12th annual awards competition for voice, plus Ravel’s “Mother Goose.” $8-$25. sinfoniettabelcanto.org.

World In Motion: 4 p.m. Sunday, March 23, at The Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. M3 Dance performs. $25-$30. elginil.gov/2538/Hemmens-Cultural-Center.

Monday, March 24

Clinard Dance’s Flamenco Quartet Project: 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 24, at Evanston Space, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. The Project uses the history, art and structure of flamenco to create collaborative multidisciplinary compositions that engage audiences and create community. $15-$30. evanstonspacemusic.com.

Petra van Nuis and Andy Brown will perform Monday, March 24, at the Clarendon Hills Public Library. Courtesy of Petra Van Nuis

Petra Van Nuis and Andy Brown in Concert: 7 p.m. Monday, March 24, at the Clarendon Hills Public Library, 7 N. Prospect Ave., Clarendon Hills. Jazz with vocalist Petra van Nuis and guitarist Andy Brown. Free. clarendonhillslibrary.org.

Iggy Pop: 8 p.m. Monday, March 24, at The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave., Chicago. Rock. $59.50-$159.50. saltshedchicago.com.

Wednesday, March 26

Indigenous Artist Pop-Up Market: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 26, at the Gichigamiin Indigenous Nations Museum, 3001 Central St., Evanston. Free admission to the museum and the Indigenous Artists Pop-Up Market. visitchicagonorthshore.com.

Lindenhurst Park District’s Spring Break Show: 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 26, at the Lindenhurst Park District, 2200 E. Grass Lake Road, Lindenhurst. Jason the Juggler performs. Free popcorn. $1. lindenhurstparks.org.

Thursday, March 27

“Assassins”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, March 27-28; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 29; and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 30, at the Theatre at Meiley-Swallow, 31 S. Ellsworth St., Naperville. North Central College theater production of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman’s musical about assassins and would-be assassins from different historical periods. $12. northcentralcollege.edu/assassins.

Crime Junkie Podcast Live — “Life Rule #10 Tour”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 27, at the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. Award-winning podcasters Ashley Flowers and Brit Prawat dive into a case packed with twists and turns. $37.75-$265.75. rosemont.com.

Evening of Jazz: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 27, at the Madden Theatre, 171 Chicago Ave., Naperville. A faculty jazz concert featuring arrangements of classic jazz standards and original compositions. $15. northcentralcollege.edu/show.

Francisco Ramos Stand-Up Comedy: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 27, and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 28-29, at the Comedy Vault, 18 E. Wilson St., Batavia. The star of Netflix’s “Gentefied” and a top 10 finalist on “Last Comic Standing” performs. $25. comedyvaultbatavia.com.

Michael Blackson: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 27, at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Stand-up comedy. $30-$45. geneseetheatre.com.

Steven Page: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 27, at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Co-founder and former vocalist and songwriter of Barenaked Ladies with Dag Juhlin. $29-$44. northshorecenter.org.

Ongoing

Illinois Orchid Society Spring Show and Sale: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Sunday, March 23, at the Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. Multiple displays of orchids and a variety of orchid vendors. $12-$22 for adults, $8-$15 for kids 3-12, and free for kids 2 and younger. chicagobotanic.org.

“The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System”: 10 a.m., with occasional 12:30 p.m. shows, various dates through March 29 at the Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. Musical adaptation of the children’s books. Tickets start at $16.75. marriotttheatre.com.

Winter Ravinia Farmers Market: 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays through April 26 at Wayfarer Theaters, 1850 2nd St., Highland Park. Shop for local food, artisan products and sustainable products. Free. raviniafarmersmarket.com.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”: 1 p.m. Wednesdays, 7 p.m. Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 4 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 1 and 5 p.m. Sundays, through March 30, at the Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. The beloved musical about Joseph, his father Jacob, his 11 siblings and the coat of many colors. Tickets start at $68. marriotttheatre.com.

“Waitress”: 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 1 and 5:30 p.m. Sundays, through March 30, at the Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. The story of a waitress and expert pie maker trapped in a small town between the life she’s living and the life she wants. $28-$85. paramountaurora.com.

“Guys and Dolls”: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, and 2 p.m. Wednesdays, through March 30, at the North Theatre at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Music Theater Works’ season kicks off with the beloved musical. Tickets start at $21. musictheaterworks.com.

“Titus Andronicus”: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 3:30 p.m. Sundays, through March 30, at Redtwist Theatre, 1044 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Chicago. A new adaptation of Shakespeare’s most controversial play. $10-$35; Fridays are pay-what-you-can. RedtwistTheatre.org.

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”: 8 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, 1 and 5:30 p.m. Sundays, 1:30 and 7 p.m. Wednesdays, and 7 p.m. Thursdays, through April 27, at the Copley Theatre, 8 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. Six contestants vie for the spelling bee championship of a lifetime in this musical comedy. $40-$55. paramountaurora.com.

“Collective Rage — A Play In Five Betties”: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, through April 19, at the Riverfront Playhouse, 11-13 S. Water Street Mall, Aurora. Jen Silverman’s play about five different women named Betty colliding at the intersection of anger, sex and the “thea-tah.” riverfrontplayhouse.com.