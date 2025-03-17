Miletic praised for growth on and off the court while bringing more championships to Rolling Meadows

Growth.

It is one of the most important aspects about high school. Mentally, socially, spiritually, academically and on the athletic courts or fields, it’s all about improvement.

Rolling Meadows’ Ian Miletic embraced all of that.

“I'd rather strive to be perfect,” Miletic said. “I've always been the type to try and just leave everything I can on the court, especially throughout this season. That's just something that I've always taken pride in.”

Miletic showed that from the moment he stepped onto the basketball court in summer camp before his freshman year.

Rolling Meadows coach Kevin Katovich had seen Miletic as he progressed in the Mustangs feeder program. Katovich said Miletic’s ability to mesh with a varsity team that included both Max and Cam Christie made it an easy decision to bring Miletic up to the varsity team right away.

“His skill level was unbelievable, especially for a freshman,” Katovich said. “We knew that summer going into that season that he'd start as a freshman. And that was saying a lot because it was a talented group. But it was his willingness to learn and listen. He's like a sponge.”

Miletic soaked it all in for all four years as a member of the Mustangs.

So much so, that he helped lead the team to its first sectional title since 1990. Meadows also won the MSL East for the fifth consecutive season and parlayed that into its second MSL title. During his four seasons, Meadows went 107-27 and was 39-1 in MSL East play.

Miletic, who is 6-foot-7 and will play college basketball at Marquette, averaged 19 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists. He shot 60% from the field and 39% from outside the arc. All of this while leading Rolling Meadows to a school-record 30 wins.

His play, his leadership and his ability to make those around him better players and people have earned him captain of the Daily Herald Cook All-Area boys basketball team.

“Not only was he our best player, but he was also our hardest worker,” Katovich said. “He did things the right way. He asks questions, he's very humble, he cares about other people. So those are the pillars of Marquette program and everywhere that shocked us then, and that's why I think it's such a great fit for Ian and for Marquette.”

Miletic scored 93 points in his final three games. His 1,637 points in his career made him the fourth leading scorer in Rolling Meadows history behind Max Christie (2,100 points), Cam Christie (1,898 points) and Rob Garnes (1,858 points).

Miletic has also spent this season working on the mental and spiritual aspects of his life and his game.

“I have been reading quotes on just mental work,” Miletic said. “And I have been especially growing in my faith this season. Growing and trusting in God and letting my work take care of itself and leaving the rest to Him. That’s been really good for that, that spiritual connection.”

Miletic said that has really helped him with his emotions on and off the court.

“I am also just learning how to focus on what I can control,” Miletic said. “It is like just making everybody around me the best version of themselves possible and not trying to focus too much on what I can do, because I know what I can do. But rather helping my guys play to their full potential and make them the best that they can be. I think that really takes away the stress of trying to be a perfectionist, which I sometimes struggle with, and continue to struggle with, but it's ever, you know, ever going like pursuit of this growth.”

Katovich said he has seen that change in Miletic’s play.

“Every time he would come through the lane, all year long, he would get hit, he'd be held, he'd get fouled, and never once did he say a word to the official,” Katovich said. “He never made a face. He just played and kept on playing. And that's why he's so special. His purposes are on winning, being a good teammate and being a good person.”

All of this culminated in the final seconds in DeKalb in the Class 4A supersectional at Northern Illinois. As Miletic exited the court for the final time, he had a long embrace with Katovich.

“I just told him and thanked him for what he meant to our school, our community and our program,” Katovich said.

Miletic said it will be a great memory for him.

“I just look back at how grateful I am and to have the opportunity to play for coach Katovich and all the guys,” Miletic said. “They will all be lifelong friends. It was definitely one of those moments I look back at and just be thankful that I have these amazing people around me.”

That’s a long way from his first summer practice as a 14-year-old freshman.

Growth.

It’s what high school kids do.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Ian Miletic averaged 19 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists a game in his senior season while leading Rolling Meadows to its first sectional title since 1990. He is this year’s captain of the Daily Herald Cook County All-Area team.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Rolling Meadows’ Ian Miletic shoots over Palatine’s Kasey May in a boys basketball game in Rolling Meadows on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Rolling Meadows players Ian Miletic, front, and Lazar Lazarevic celebrate the Mustangs’ 69-62 victory over Fremd at the conclusion of the MSL boys basketball championship game on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025 in Rolling Meadows.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Rolling Meadows’ Ian Miletic, right, passes the ball to teammate Jack Duffer as he goes to the floor with Buffalo Grove’s Tyler Baker during Friday’s game in Rolling Meadows.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Rolling Meadows’ Ian Miletic outstretches Fremd’s Tommy Moffett for two points in a IHSA Class 4A boys basketball sectional final at Schaumburg High School on Friday, Mar. 7, 2025

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Rolling Meadows’ Ian Miletic slam dunks two of his 36 points against Fremd in a IHSA Class 4A boys basketball sectional final at Schaumburg High School on Friday, Mar. 7, 2025