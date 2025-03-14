Schaumburg begins move to temporary village hall ahead of 20-month reconstruction project

Eric Peterson/epeterson@dailyherald.com Fresh off the freight elevator, crews move furniture onto the fourth floor of Schaumburg's temporary village hall Friday at a vacated office building at 1000 E. Woodfield Road.

Moving started Friday for Schaumburg village hall staff, ending the 52-year service life of the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center that will be replaced with a new two-story structure on the same site by the end of 2026.

While most departments housed there worked remotely, crews from Mid-West Moving and Storage, Inc. of Elk Grove Village spent Friday transporting furniture and equipment to the temporary village hall at 1000 E. Woodfield Road, where most operations will resume Monday.

Eric Peterson/epeterson@dailyherald.com The village board meeting room in the temporary village hall at 1000 E. Woodfield Road recycles the dais and seats of the vacated Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center that will soon be demolished.

Even though only the top and bottom floors of the four-story vacant office building will be used, it will provide village staff with significantly more space than they’ve been accustomed to.

The transportation, human resources and information technology departments won’t move until next week, swapping their windowless basement offices for what in some cases will be fourth-floor vistas of the southwest corner of the Woodfield Mall-area business district.

Eric Peterson/epeterson@dailyherald.com Moving crews and Schaumburg personnel move into Schaumburg's temporary village hall Friday at the vacated office building at 1000 E. Woodfield Road.

However, the building, for which the village paid $5.45 million last year, ultimately will be torn down and replaced with a new police station.

All departments should be open at the temporary location by March 24. Public meetings, including those of the village board, will be held in the lecture hall of the Al Larson Prairie Center of the Arts at 201 Schaumburg Court through the end of the month.

The Atcher Municipal Center at 101 Schaumburg Court is expected to be demolished in April so that construction of its successor can begin in May. Steel work is aimed to be completed in November, about a year before the end of the project.

Septemberfest will still happen at the municipal grounds during Labor Day weekend, even if some of the usual attractions of the carnival and craft fair have to be rearranged slightly for the ongoing construction.