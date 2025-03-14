Hanover Park man charged with pepper spraying cops

Leobejildo Torres

A Hanover Park man is being detained pretrial on charges he seriously injured a DuPage County sheriff’s deputy by pepper spraying him.

Leobejildo Torres, 58, of the 5600 block of Court Maria, is charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer — great bodily harm, aggravated battery to a peace officer, aggravated assault on a peace officer and misdemeanor attempted aggravated assault on a peace officer.

Around 11:22 a.m. Thursday, deputies were investigating an incident at a home under construction in the 6N600 block of Cloverdale Road near Roselle. The owner reported that she had previously allowed Torres to remove scrap metal and other discarded materials as long as she was there and gave permission. But on Thursday, he was there without permission.

The owner told police that when she went to the property and confronted Torres, he took out a knife with a 6- to 8-inch blade, started yelling at her, and stabbed a plastic container repeatedly. He then left with the materials, according to the owner.

She left and called the police. Deputies found him by the gasoline pumps at a station on Lake Street in Hanover Park.

Two deputies told him to stop, but he fled, authorities say. One ran after him. When the officer tried to grab him, Torres pulled out a canister of pepper spray and sprayed at the deputy’s face.

The deputy fell as a result, rupturing the patellar tendons in both knees and dislocating his kneecaps, according to authorities.

According to authorities, Torres continued to run away and unsuccessfully discharged pepper spray at two other deputies before being apprehended.

He had two canisters of pepper spray when deputies took him into custody, officials said.