Where you can catch a St. Patrick’s Day parade this weekend

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com, 2024 Dressed head to toe in green, Rhys Vifquain of South Dakota, hands out candy during last year’s West Suburban Irish St. Patrick’s Day parade Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Naperville.

St. Patrick’s Day is Monday, March 17. Here are some of the parades and events including parades celebrating the holiday in the suburbs.

Friday through Sunday, March 14-16

McHenry ShamROCKS the Fox 2025: 5-11 p.m. Friday, March 14; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 15; and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 16, at Miller Point Park, 1202 Riverside Drive, McHenry. Live music, food trucks, green beer and festivities. On Saturday: McHenry Kiwanis’ annual Shamrock Shuffle 5K at 7 a.m.; dyeing the Fox River green at 10 a.m. by Blarney Island, with the Pearl Street bridge offering the best viewing spot; and ShamROCKS the Fox Parade at noon. Riverwalk Shoppes pop-up market from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. On Sunday, grand finale fireworks display over the Fox River at 7 p.m. mchenryshamrocksthefox.com.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Palatine Township wishes everyone a happy St. Patrick’s Day during a previous Durty Nellie’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade. This year’s parade steps off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 15, in Palatine.

Saturday, March 15

Durty St. Pat’s Celebration: 8:30 a.m. Saturday, March 15, at Durty Nellie’s, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. Starts with a traditional Irish breakfast, followed by a parade, which steps off at 11 a.m. at the corner of Wood and Oak streets, then heads west and ends at Durty Nellie’s, where the Epic After Party will kick off at noon with traditional Irish fare, music, dancing and more. The Irish Breakfast is $25 per person. durtystpats.com.

Yorkville St. Patrick’s Day Celebration & Lucky Leprechaun Hunt: 9 a.m. Saturday, March 15, at Riverfront Park, 131 E. Hydraulic, Yorkville. 5K at 9 a.m. starting at Southbank BBQ, 129 E. Hydraulic; Leprechaun Hunt from 9 a.m. to noon; Procession Brass Band at 10 a.m.; Irish Parade at 11 a.m. starting at the easternmost end of Hydraulic Avenue and continuing down East Hydraulic, ending at Route 47; Clover Court Contest after the parade. $40 for the 5K, free for other events. yorkville.il.us.

Naperville St. Patrick’s Day Parade: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 15, in downtown Naperville. West Suburban Irish hosts the annual parade, which steps off at Mill Street and Ogden Avenue, heads south on Mill to Jefferson Avenue, east on Jefferson Avenue through downtown to Main Street, south on Main to Porter Avenue, and west to Webster and Porter. wsirish.org.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com The Dundee Scottish Pipe Band performs during a previous The Thom McNamee Memorial St. Patrick’s Day Parade in East Dundee. This year’s parade steps off at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 15.

Thom McNamee Memorial St. Patrick’s Day Parade: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 15. Steps off at Rosie O’Hare’s, 702 Water St., East Dundee. Parade includes an Irish pet parade, circus acts, Irish dancers, costumed leprechauns competition, face painting, Irish music and more. Free. dundeestpats.org.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Lake Villa: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 15, stepping off at Palombi Middle School, 133 McKinley Ave., Lake Villa. Free. lake-villa.org.

Grayslake St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival: 1 p.m. Saturday, March 15. The parade will start at Gelatin Park and proceed down Railroad to Center Street, Grayslake. Parade at 1 p.m., McNulty Irish Dancers performance at 1:30 p.m. at Center and Whitney, Irish music by Lee Murdock at 1:45 p.m. and Billy Nixon Band at 2:30 p.m., Irish artifacts display and crafts at the Grayslake Heritage Center and Museum from noon to 4 p.m. Free. grayslakevillagecenter.com.

St. Charles’ St. Patrick’s Day Parade: 2 p.m. Saturday, March 15, in downtown St. Charles. Annual parade travels down Main Street, starting at Sixth Street and ending at Fourth Avenue. Festivities begin with an opening ceremony at 11 a.m. with an Irish dance performance, face painting and entertainment at First Street Plaza. Also, Shamrock Hunt, Lucky Photo Stations and more. stcstpatricksparade.com.

Sunday, March 16

Southside Irish Parade: Noon Sunday, March 16, stepping off at 103rd and Western Avenue, Chicago. The Big Shoulders Fund will be honored as Grand Marshal and The Mount Sion Program at Brother Rice High School will be recognized as the Special Honoree. Free. southsideirishparade.org.