Warren, Benet eyeing history in Champaign

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Warren’s players celebrate their win over Rolling Meadows in a Class 4A NIU supersectional in DeKalb.

Take nothing for granted.

That’s the mantra of the four teams gearing up to play this weekend for the Class 4A boys basketball state championship in Champaign.

Between the four semifinalists — Warren, Benet, Evanston and Rich Twp. — there’s a grand total of one state title. It was won by Evanston in 1968.

But there’s something else interesting in the history of these four programs. They’ve combined for eight second-place finishes.

That’s tough. Coming so close to winning it all, so many times.

No offense to Champaign, but none of these teams are visiting to see the sights. They’re storming the court to win it all because you never know if or when another chance will arrive.

Warren and Benet, our two local semifinalists, have five of those runner-up trophies. They’re regarded as two of the top programs in the state, and both are considered strong candidates to win the title for the first time.

Despite their potential for a state trip in most seasons, there’s an extra sense of urgency this weekend.

Both teams are tired of waiting for their next chance. Their time is now.

It’s easy to look at Warren (26-10) and envision the Blue Devils returning to Champaign for at least the next two seasons. Players like sophomore guard Jaxson Davis spend their prep careers devastating postseason brackets.

Davis, whose college offers include Illinois, Northwestern, Indiana, DePaul and Arizona State, is a generational talent averaging 19.4 points on a team with five other players averaging between 7 and 12 points a game.

With Davis in the fold, Warren will remain a 4A threat.

But future potential matters little to the Blue Devils. Second-place finishes in 1999 and 2011 are enduring memories for the program.

And there’s no forgetting the end of the 2009 season when Brandon Paul and Warren suffered a devastating 71-69 sectional final loss to Waukegan. The Bulldogs’ Jereme Richmond hit a half-court buzzer-beater to knock out the Blue Devils.

That’s how quickly potential can evaporate.

Benet (31-5), which finished second in the state in 2014, 2016 and 2023, boasts three senior starters (Mac Doyle, Blake Fagbemi and Daniel Pauliukonis) and a mix of younger players to carry the torch next season and beyond.

That’s simply the way it’s done at Benet.

Not including the COVID season of 2020-21, the Redwings have won at least 20 games in 15 straight seasons while claiming 11 regional titles and six sectional titles.

But regardless of annual expectations, there’s a fierce urge to win now.

In 2011 perhaps the best team in program history, led by Frank Kaminsky and Dave Sobolewski, fell short in its attempt at an unbeaten run to a state title when Ryan Boatright and East Aurora stunned the Redwings in the sectional semifinals.

The sting of heartbreak is all too familiar for Benet and Warren. No two teams enter the weekend with more motivation.

Benet plays Evanston (30-5) at 6 p.m. Friday in the first 4A semifinal, followed by Warren against Rich Twp. (25-8).

Wouldn’t it be something if the Redwings and Blue Devils played each other with a state title on the line?

We’d witness history, guaranteed.

Benet’s Michael Doyle (middle) celebrates with teammates after the Redwings won the Class 4A Benet sectional championship in Lisle. Jon Cunningham/Shaw Local News Network