No threat found at Wheaton North, ‘secure and teach’ mode lifted

Police have determined there was no active threat to Wheaton North High School students or employees after a report of a suspicious item prompted “secure and teach” procedures Wednesday.

Wheaton police responded at about 1:14 p.m. to investigate a report of an item that may have looked like a weapon on campus. The school was placed on “secure and teach” mode as a precaution while officers investigated.

After a “thorough investigation, which included locating the item, the Wheaton Police Department determined there was not a weapon at Wheaton North,” the city said in an alert. The secure and teach was lifted at 2:30 p.m.

“The students who were identified as being involved in this situation will be addressed in accordance with our student handbook, and may face criminal charges,” Principal Dan Korntheuer wrote in a message to families.

School employees worked to dismiss students, as dismissal usually occurs.

“I understand that the incident today may have caused heightened anxiety for our students and staff. We will have members of our student services team available throughout the day today and tomorrow to support our students,” Korntheuer wrote.

“While we are relieved that we were able to act quickly to investigate this potential threat, we will continue to take these situations seriously,” Korntheuer added. “We want to remind our school community how important it is to always “See Something, Say Something” whenever something doesn’t seem right or safe.“

The principal thanked police and students and staff for remaining calm and following directions.