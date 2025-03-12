Schaumburg approves design guidelines for northeast gateway on Algonquin Road

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com The installation of a new monument sign at the northwest corner of Algonquin Road and Thorntree Lane is part of Schaumburg’s ongoing efforts to beautify its northeast gateway.

Schaumburg officials are protecting their recent investment in the aesthetics of the village’s northeast gateway along Algonquin Road by adopting design regulations for two small properties adjacent to the spruced up corner.

Until 2023, the northwest corner of Algonquin Road and Thorntree Lane marked entry into Schaumburg with a highway billboard hanging over an abandoned and barely standing hot dog stand on unincorporated land the village did not control.

After years of trying, the village was finally able to purchase the eyesore property to help create a more welcoming gateway to the village near the Schaumburg Convention Center and other developments underway.

Eric Peterson/epeterson@dailyherald.com/2022 The billboard and vacated Frankly Yours hot dog stand at 1580 E. Algonquin Road were removed in the summer of 2023 after the village of Schaumburg bought and annexed the land at the corner of Thorntree Lane for the beautification of its northeast gateway.

The $700,000 sale closed in January 2023 and both billboard and restaurant on the third of an acre site at 1580 E. Algonquin Road were erased the following summer.

Last fall, the village installed the Schaumburg gateway sign long intended for the site, but more recently turned its attention to the vacant land just north and west of it.

Those two separately owned parcels are unused apart from some parking. Mayor Tom Dailly said he wants to make sure any ideas to change that enhance rather than detract from what’s already been done.

“We don’t want to piecemeal this stuff,” he added.

A map indicates the location of the two adjoining properties where Schaumburg leaders approved design guidelines next to its own corner property and gateway sign at Algonquin Road and Thorntree Lane. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

On Tuesday, trustees formally added a list of guidelines to the village’s comprehensive land-use plan.

They don’t want gas stations, auto repair businesses, liquor stores and other incompatible uses.

They are encouraging a cohesive development with a single access point on Thorntree Lane. They also want buildings with main entrances facing south and east along the roadways, outdoor dining as part of any restaurant and restrictions on garbage enclosures.

Schaumburg is also hoping to transform the opposite side of Algonquin Road, where an aging Cook County highway maintenance facility lies, in the coming years. However, the guidelines discussed Tuesday don’t pertain to this property.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Schaumburg officials are planning for the relocation and redevelopment of the Cook County Highway Department maintenance facility at the southeast corner of Algonquin and Meacham roads in the coming years.

A deal with the county was recently struck for the facility to relocate through a land swap to a property the village recently bought at 2222 Hammond Drive.

A potential hotel, restaurant and retail development is the leading contender for the prominent county site. That could generate up to $14 million for the redevelopment area’s tax increment finance (TIF) district that’s scheduled to expire in 2038, as well as up to $1 million a year in consumer taxes.