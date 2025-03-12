Filling gaps and protecting rookeries among goals of two additions to Lake County forest preserve system

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com The latest additions to Lake County Forest Preserves’ holdings includes property west of this farm along Gilmer Road north of Route 176 near Wauconda.

Lake County Forest Preserves’ holdings continue to expand with the goal of filling gaps in a planned larger whole, protecting wildlife and providing other benefits.

Forest commissioners Wednesday approved buying two properties totaling about 88 acres for nearly $2.4 million as additions to existing areas on opposite ends of the county.

Lakewood Forest Preserve on the south near Wauconda is the largest and one of the oldest in the Lake County Forest Preserve District system.

Lotus Country Conservation Preserve in Antioch Township in northern Lake County is among the newest and was acquired last summer for its valuable ecological features, including the largest heron and egret rookery.

The latest additions to the Lake County Forest Preserves includes the more than 54-acre Steffenhagen property west of Gilmer Road and north of Route 176 near Wauconda. Courtesy of Lake County Forest Preserves

Because of its natural elements and benefit to rookeries on the site it is “especially worthy of protection and preservation,” according to the district.

The 54.5-acre Steffenhagen property on Gilmer Road, 3/4 of a mile north of Route 176, will be purchased for about $1.44 million as an addition to the enormous Lakewood.

Since the initial acquisition of a former farm in 1968, Lakewood has expanded over more than 50 transactions, including two last spring. The Steffenhagen addition will bring the preserve to about 3,000 acres.

The latest additions to the Lake County Forest Preserves’ holdings includes new land added to a conservation preserve near Grass Lake Road in Antioch Township (area in red). Courtesy of Lake County Forest Preserves

This piece is directly north of the former Four Winds golf course, which was acquired in 2007 and has been on the wish list for at least that long, said Ken Jones, director of land preservation.

“This is a perfect example of something that's been on our list a long time,” he said. “They knew that we had interest and they reached out to us.”

A farming lease with the district is in place until 2027. The property is considered critical to future restoration plans in the area and an important part of a future 1,000-acre woodland complex.

“You can see how small pieces come together,” Jones said.

The same can be said for the 34-acre Elliott W. Frank LLC property about a quarter mile south of Grass Lake Road, purchased for $960,000 as an addition to Lotus Country Conservation Preserve.

The first piece was acquired last summer because of valuable ecological features, including important wetlands, wooded areas and the largest heron and egret rookery in Lake County.

“It’s protecting more of the wetland and rookery habitat,” Jones said.

Public access will not be allowed as it would harm the fragile ecosystem and disrupt the rookery, according to the district.

Both purchases came from proceeds of a $17.675 million bond issue authorized last April to acquire critical properties expected to become available.

About $4 million from that source remains, according to Steve Neaman, finance director.

With land acquisition funds depleted, the bond issue was approved before it was determined whether and how much the district would seek from voters in a tax hike referendum last November.

Voters overwhelmingly supported the $155 million measure, which includes $65 million intended for land acquisition.