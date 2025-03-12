Roommate charged with murder in Glenview man’s shooting death

Charles S. Poulos

The roommate of a man found shot to death inside their Glenview home earlier this month is now charged with first-degree murder.

Charles S. Poulos, 55, of the 0-100 block of Glenview Road, was charged Tuesday afternoon in the March 2 killing of 61-year-old James Solger.

Poulos was in custody Wednesday awaiting a pretrial detention hearing, police said.

Police discovered Solger’s body after responding to a well-being check at the Glenview Road residence just after 7:30 p.m. March 2.

An autopsy two days later revealed Solger died from multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Police did not say what they believe prompted the shooting, which they consider “an isolated incident.”