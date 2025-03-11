‘Heartbeat’ of downtown or ‘missed opportunity?’ Mount Prospect candidates discuss Chase building’s future

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com, February 2025 What should become of the former Chase Bank building at 111 E. Busse Ave. in downtown Mount Prospect has become an issue in the race for village board.

What should become of the vacant former Chase Bank building in Mount Prospect has become an important campaign issue in the race for three village board seats.

The village agreed to pay $5 million for the property at 111 E. Busse Ave. and now plans to seek out builders to redevelop the site.

Five candidates are seeking three seats on the board in the April 1 election. Three of them — incumbent trustees John Matuszak and Terri Gens, and newcomer Beth DiPrima — are on the April 1 ballot. Jack Brogan and Jeannie Lee-Macatangay are running as write-in candidates.

Matuszak said it was necessary for the village to acquire the building, though he prefers to see it demolished and something new built in its place, rather than an adaptive reuse.

DiPrima called the development the last chance for the village to cap off its downtown. Because of that, she wants public input on how it should be redeveloped, as well as professional advice from outside village hall.

Top from left, Jack Brogan, Elizabeth ‘Beth’ DiPrima, Terri Gens, bottom from left, Jeannie Lee-Macatangay and John Matuszak are candidates for Mount Prospect trustee.

Brogan said he begged the village in 2021 not to develop the former fire and police and headquarters, now the HQ Residences apartment building, near the Chase building, believing the sites should have been redeveloped as a package.

“This really was a missed opportunity,” he said, adding that parking is going to be a challenge no matter what is developed there.

Gens, who lives near the Chase site, called it an eyesore. Community engagement is necessary as the village moves forward with redevelopment. Before seeking proposals, village leaders need to discuss and decide upon a vision for the property, she added.

Gens also suggested hiring an experienced professional consultant, and said some residents have suggested using a portion of the property as a performance space.

“This could be the heartbeat of our burgeoning downtown area,” she said.

Lee-Macatangay questioned whether the village paid the right price, since the property was in foreclosure.

She agrees that parking will be an issue and would like to get community input and ideas from a third party.

“It might end up being an apartment building,” she said. “I hope we could venture out and do something a little bit more.”