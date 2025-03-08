advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Crime

Ex-boyfriend charged with first-degree murder of Mount Prospect woman found in Busse Woods

Posted March 08, 2025 5:19 pm
Madhu Krishnamurthy
 

The ex-boyfriend of a Mount Prospect woman who was found dead in Busse Woods Forest Preserve in November 2024 is charged with one count of felony first-degree murder in her death.

Juan Pio Toto, 26, of the 1400 block of South Brownstone Court, originally was charged with concealing the death of Atalia Pucheta Martinez.

Pucheta Martinez, 23, was reported missing Nov. 9. Soon after, the Cook County sheriff’s office and the Cook County Forest Preserve police conducted a death investigation at Busse Woods Forest Preserve where her body was later discovered.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office now has ruled Pucheta Martinez’s manner of death as homicide.

When Mount Prospect police initially interviewed Pio Toto, he told them the two had a fight in the parking lot outside of their apartment when Pucheta Martinez hit her head the morning she was reported missing. Pio Toto told detectives he placed her body in the backseat of his vehicle, drove her to a wooded area and left her body.

Additional evidence recovered by police detectives during the investigation led to the latest felony charge against Pio Toto.

Following a March 5 detention hearing, Pio Toto is being held until his next court hearing at 9:30 a.m. March 24 at the Cook County courthouse in Rolling Meadows.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Crime Mount Prospect News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company