Free, easy to use platform for all things recycling being rolled out throughout the suburbs and state

Recycle Coach, a digital platform designed to make waste and recycling information easy to find, understand and use, is being rolled out across the suburbs and statewide. Courtesy of Recycle Coach

A digital platform designed to make waste and recycling information easy to find, understand and use is being rolled out across the suburbs and statewide.

If you haven’t been notified already, chances are your community or county waste agency soon will introduce you to Recycle Coach, an interactive app featuring calendars, search tools, learning modules and an ability to report problems.

The program, described as a “a holistic, locally-tailored, easy to access education platform” is being made available by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to all residents in 6,835 units of local government.

Using the program will decrease the amount of contamination at material recovery facilities, increase the amount of material diverted from landfills, prevent environmental contamination and reduce emissions that contribute to climate change, according to the IEPA.

“This is a paradigm shift of how we want to communicate with residents,” said Walter Willis, executive director of the Solid Waste Agency of Lake County, which announced the program Monday.

Recycle Coach, he said, is a one-stop shop that allows Lake County residents to input an address and receive customized waste and recycling information specific to where they live.

“It pulls together all the information our residents call us about,” said Donna Lobaito, Hawthorn Woods’ chief administrative officer. “It’s very convenient.”

The app can be downloaded for free at the Apple App Store or Google Play.

A variety of features such as “what goes where” and other search tools make it a faster and easier way for people to know what to do with stuff they don’t want, Willis said.

“All Lake County residents will have access to a comprehensive database on what is and isn't recyclable, including local disposal information for common and uncommon items, as well as educational content, including useful recycling tips and weekly recycling quizzes,” according to SWALCO’s announcement.

However, SWALCO officials noted the program is in its infancy and some may not be able to immediately access.

Local governments can request an onboarding meeting by emailing successgroup@recyclecoach.com, according to the IEPA. A secure web app will be provided for municipal sites and once onboarded, residents will be encouraged to download the free Recycle Coach app.

DuPage and Kane counties and various municipalities as well as the city of Chicago are among those already on board.

Entities can leverage analytics and marketing resources to improve communication and engagement about waste and recycling, according to the IEPA.

Recycle Coach was founded in Toronto in 2001 starting with a traditional wall recycling calendar and has evolved into a technology company that optimizes collection, waste and recycling programs.