DuPage County unveils plans to replace Heritage Gallery in Wheaton

A rendering shows plans for a new exhibit that would replace the DuPage Heritage Gallery in the county administration building in Wheaton. Courtesy of Taylor Studios Inc.

The DuPage Heritage Gallery in Wheaton would be removed entirely to make way for a new display showcasing the county’s history under a proposal to redesign the decades-old exhibit.

Early plans show a timeline — one-dimensional static signs that some board members at a public works committee this week likened to trail signs — would replace the existing three-dimensional displays featuring various artifacts.

Plans also include video terminals to highlight the stories of some of the county’s historical figures or other details of its history.

An online survey seeking input about the changes is available through March 17.

DuPage County Board members have budgeted $150,000 to reimagine the gallery inside the county government administration building, 421 N. County Farm Road.

The gallery, which was installed in 1980 and rededicated in 2000 after an update, features 11 white men and one white woman.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com DuPage County officials are considering a project to replace the DuPage Heritage Gallery in their government administration building in Wheaton.

Officials have said the exhibit does not reflect the diversity of residents who make up the county.

The proposed gallery explores the county’s formation, early history, and social advancement among various groups of people with ties to DuPage. The kiosks making up the displays would feature timelines on one side — offering visitors a quick glimpse at the county’s history — and a deeper look on the other.

This week, one resident suggested the county include the late Congressman Henry Hyde in the new gallery. County board members recently voted to remove Hyde’s name from the county courthouse.

Another resident suggested the county host a meeting to discuss potential figures to include in the new gallery.

Others suggested the county use the gallery to feature the history of county services or allow space in the new gallery for temporary displays from other museums located in DuPage.

There is no established timeline for the construction of a new gallery.

“For me, it’s more important to get it right than to get it fast,” said DuPage County Board member Michael Childress, who heads the public works committee.