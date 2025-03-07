Legislators urge business community to engage: ‘Democracy is interactive’

Eric Peterson/epeterson@dailyherald.com Daily Herald Managing Editor for Opinion Jim Slusher, right, informs members of the Schaumburg Business Association of question cards they can submit as he prepares to moderate a bipartisan panel of Illinois legislators at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts in Schaumburg Friday.

A bipartisan panel of Illinois legislators told members of the Schaumburg business community Friday that sharing their concerns with government remained the most effective way to improve it.

Organized by the Schaumburg Business Association, the panel consisted of Republican House Minority Leader Tony McCombie of Savanna, Democratic Rep. Michelle Mussman of Schaumburg, Republican Rep. Dan Ugaste of Geneva, Democratic Sen. Cristina Castro of Elgin, and Democratic Senate Assistant Majority Leader Laura Murphy of Des Plaines.

Though their opinions differed on how far from ideal the state’s current financial situation and economic climate was, they agreed communication was key in creating a government that represents its citizens.

Murphy said it’s very important for people to take an interest in government and hold elected officials accountable.

“At the end of the day, we’re all in this together,” she said. “Society in general is going to face some very difficult decisions.”

Her Senate colleague Castro echoed the sentiment and praised each member of the panel as a person who listens.

“Hearing from you helps us understand where you are on particular issues — for and against,” Castro said.

Ugaste said everyone in the legislature has the same goals in mind, albeit with different approaches to getting there. Still, legislators need help from constituents to guide their decision-making.

He also believes property taxes can be reduced without harming local services.

“I can assure you, we are going to figure out the right way forward for Illinois,” Ugaste said.

Mussman advised the audience of business leaders to voice concerns about federal initiatives they are wary of because state funds might be wasted funding those mandates.

“Democracy is interactive,” she said.

Mussman added Illinois has learned itself that short-term pain doesn’t always lead to the long-term gains currently being promised through international tariffs and other changes to the business environment.

McCombie said bipartisanship is often more common than acknowledged in Springfield, but contends government still gets in the way of business growth.

With each decision of the legislature being one that either helps or hinders the state’s business community, both sides of the aisle need to hear from those who drive Illinois’ economy, she added.

“We are better legislators knowing your businesses and your concerns,” McCombie said.