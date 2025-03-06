Pedestrian struck by sheriff’s vehicle in Glenview dies
A 28-year-old Chicago woman who was struck by a Cook County sheriff’s department squad car Tuesday in Glenview has died.
Glenview police said Mercedes Smith died Wednesday at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.
Smith was walking on the 9800 block of Milwaukee Avenue at about 5 p.m. Tuesday when she was struck by the squad car.
The crash remains under investigation.
