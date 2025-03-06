Dinner and a view: 10 waterfront dining options in the suburbs

Dock your boat and enjoy waterfront dining at Broken Oar in Port Barrington. Courtesy of Broken Oar

Nothing improves dinner and drinks quite like a nice view. Especially a view of the water after a long winter.

While most of the suburbs aren’t blessed with a vast coastline, we still have rivers and lakes that can provide a tranquil backdrop to a nice meal.

Here are 10 spots where you can enjoy waterfront dining in the suburbs.

Atwater’s Restaurant

15 S. River Lane, Geneva, (630) 208-8920, herringtoninn.com/dining. Overlooking the banks of the Fox River, Atwater’s Restaurant in The Herrington Inn offers farm-to-table American fine dining. Groups of up to eight can enjoy a private dining experience in their riverfront gazebo.

Bleuroot

98 W. Main St., #2015, West Dundee, (847) 844-0047, bleuroot.com/. Bleuroot serves locally sourced farm-to-table new American fare and cocktails along the Fox River in downtown West Dundee.

Dock your boat and enjoy outdoor dining at Broken Oar in Port Barrington. Courtesy of Broken Oar

Broken Oar

614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington, (847) 639-9468, brokenoar.com. When you’re looking for a waterfront bar or restaurant, any place with a marina is practically guaranteed to have great views. Broken Oar’s outdoor menu is loaded with salads, burgers, sandwiches and nightly specials, including the Friday night fish fry.

Captain’s Quarters on Fox Lake

38283 N. Bolton Place, Antioch, captainsquartersmarina.com. The upbeat marina offers American eats, drinks, occasional live music and beautiful waterfront views.

The rooftop deck at Empire Burgers + Brew offers great views of the DuPage River in Naperville. Daily Herald File Photo

Empire Burgers + Brew

48 W. Chicago Ave., Naperville, (630) 355-9000, empireburgerbar.com. Catch views of the DuPage River and the Naperville riverwalk from Empire’s year-round retractable roof deck. Enjoy craft burgers, cocktails and beers in addition to more elevated comfort fare.

The Foxtail on the Lake sits on Lake Opeka in Des Plaines. Courtesy of Des Plaines Park District, 2022

The Foxtail on the Lake

1177 Howard Ave., Des Plaines, (224) 938-9479, thefoxtailonthelake.com. There’s waterfront dining just north of I-90 and O’Hare International Airport at The Foxtail, which sits on Lake Opeka. The menu features Mediterranean cuisine and a raw bar with cocktails in a renovated church.

The Graceful Ordinary

3 E. Main St., St. Charles, (331) 235-5803, thegracefulordinary.com. The Graceful Ordinary’s screened-in terrace offers front-row views of the Fox River and downtown St. Charles without the bugs. Hit up their Oyster & Martini Happy Hour from 4-6 p.m. every Tuesday through Friday and 2-4 p.m. Saturday for $2 oysters on the half shell and a specialty menu of $10 martinis.

Lindy’s Landing

115 Park St., Wauconda, (847) 526-9789, lindyslanding.com. A Wauconda staple for nearly 60 years, Lindy’s offers lakefront dining and event space on Bangs Lake. The restaurant offers indoor and outdoor venues, including a beach club, beach bar and two dining decks.

Port Edward Restaurant in Algonquin offers a large outdoor patio on the Fox River. Northwest Herald file photo

Port Edward Restaurant

20 W. Algonquin Road, Algonquin, (847) 658-5441, portedward.com. Port Edward has served Algonquin on the Fox River for over 60 years. Well known for its Sunday Champagne brunch, the seafood restaurant also frequently offers surf-and-turf buffets.

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com, 2023 Naperville’s SixtyFour — Wine Bar and Kitchen features self-serve WineStations with 64 wines by the glass that you can enjoy along with views of the DuPage River.

SixtyFour — Wine Bar & Kitchen

123 Water St., Suite 105A, Naperville, (630) 780-6464, sixtyfourwinebar.com. Sip one of 64 wines served by the glass while taking in views of the DuPage River. The menu features small plate entrées, cheese and charcuterie and more.