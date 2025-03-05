Things to do March 7-13: Bryan Callen, World of Wheels, Chris Hardwick and more

Comedian and actor Bryan Callen will perform Thursday through Saturday, March 6-8, at the Comedy Vault in Batavia. AP, Sept. 28, 2023

Starts Before Friday

Elephant & Piggie’s “We Are In A Play”: 10 a.m. and noon Thursday and Friday, March 6-7, at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. A musical experience inspired by Mo Willems’ award-winning children’s books. $14. metropolisarts.com.

Woodlands Academy presents “Mamma Mia!”: 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, March 6-8, at Woodlands Academy of the Sacred Heart, 760 E. Westleigh Road, Lake Forest. A young woman searches for her father featuring some of ABBA’s popular pop songs. $15 in advance, $20 at the door. woodlandsacademy.org.

“Guys and Dolls”: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, and 2 p.m. Wednesdays, March 6-30 (March 7 show is at 7 p.m., no 2 p.m. show March 8), at the North Theatre at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Music Theater Works’ season kicks off with the beloved musical. Tickets start at $21. musictheaterworks.com.

Aziz Ansari’s “Hypothetical Tour”: 7 p.m. Thursday and Sunday, March 6 and 9, at the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. Standup comedy. Tickets start at $49. chicagotheatre.com.

“Into The Woods Jr.”: 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, March 6-7; noon and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 8; and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 9, at Steel Beam Theatre, 111 W. Main St., St. Charles. SBT Youth production of Stephen Sondheim’s musical featuring favorite storybook characters. $13-$18. steelbeamtheatre.com.

Bryan Callen Stand Up Comedy: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 6, and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 7-8, at the Comedy Vault, 18 E. Wilson St., Batavia. Comedian, actor and podcasting favorite, known for his roles in “MADtv,” “The Goldbergs” and “The Hangover,” as well as his hit comedy special “Complicated Apes.” $25-$45. comedyvaultbatavia.com.

CLC Theatre’s “for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Saturday, March 6 and 8, and 10 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 7, at the College of Lake County, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. Seven women share their stories and find strength in each other’s humor and passion through a fusion of poetry, dance, music and song. $2.50-$10. jlcenter.clcillinois.edu.

Chicago Symphony Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, March 6-8, at the Chicago Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. Hear Ravel’s “Rapsodie espagnole” and his suite from “Daphnis and Chloe,” as well a Barber’s Second Essay and the world premiere of Christopher Theofanidis’ “Indigo Heaven.” Tickets start at $35. cso.org.

“It’s Only a Play” by Terrence McNally: 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays, March 6-23, at the McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. A playwright anxiously awaits to see if his new show is a hit. $14-$16. atthemac.org.

Friday, March 7

See hot rods and other classic and custom cars at the World of Wheels Friday through Sunday, March 7-9, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. Daily Herald file photo

World of Wheels: 3-10 p.m. Friday, March 7; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 8; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 9, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 9301 Bryn Mawr Ave., Rosemont. See hot rods, customs, trucks and motorcycles, with vendors, competitions, celebrity guests and more. $26, $9 for kids 6-12 in advance at O’Reilly Auto Parts; $28/$10 at the gate; free for kids 5 and younger. autorama.com.

Live Arts, Natural Information Society and the Films of Stan Brakhage: 7 p.m. Friday, March 7, at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, 220 E. Chicago Ave., Chicago. Select 16 mm silent abstract films by influential experimental filmmaker Stan Brakhage (1933-2003) will be accompanied by a live performance by the Natural Information Society. $15-$20. visit.mcachicago.org.

Chris Hardwick poses at the premiere of the AMC series “The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live,” Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) AP, Feb. 7, 2024

Chris Hardwick: 7:15 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 7-8, at Zanies Comedy Night Club, 5437 Park Place, Rosemont. Comedian, actor, TV host, author, musician, writer, producer and podcaster best known for his work as the host of “The Talking Dead.” $30. rosemont.zanies.com.

The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater will perform Friday through Sunday, March 7-9, at the Auditorium Theatre in Chicago. Courtesy of The Auditorium Theatre

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 7; 1 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 8; and 3 p.m. Sunday, March 9, at the Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Congress Parkway, Chicago. The 65-year-old dance company performs a variety of pieces. Tickets start at $39. auditoriumtheatre.org.

“Glengarry Glen Ross”: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 7-8, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 9, at The Barrington Theater, 540 W. Northwest Hwy., Barrington. Immersive production of David Mamet’s play about the ruthless world of real estate sales presented by Parker Players Theater Co. $30-$35.88. parkerplayerstheater.org.

Giordano Dance Chicago: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 7, at the Gorton Center, 400 E. Illinois Road, Lake Forest. Jazz dance. $79-$99. gortoncenter.org.

“Johnnie & Frankie”: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 7-8, at City Lit Theater, 1020 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Chicago. A dramatization of the song written in 1850, with a mix of cabaret, Mardi Gras celebrations and a murder mystery set against the backdrop of New Orleans. $45. urbanbroadwaygroup.org.

Turn to Stone, A Tribute to ELO: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 7, at the Woodstock Opera House, 121 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock. Electric Light Orchestra tribute band. $30. woodstockoperahouse.com.

University Chorale: Hastening to Our End: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 7, at Northwestern University, 633 Clark St., Evanston. A concert exploring the joys and sorrows of earthly existence featuring Herbert Howells’ Requiem and works by Brahms, Lukaszewski, Whitacre and others. $4-$6. planitpurple.northwestern.edu.

“Uptown: A Celebration of Motown & Soul”: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 7, at the Batavia Fine Arts Centre, 1250 W. Wilson St., Batavia. Blending contemporary radio hits and classic Motown music. $45-$58. bataviafineartscentre.org.

Better Than Ezra: 8 p.m. Friday, March 7, at The Event Center at Rivers Casino, 3000 S. River Road, Des Plaines. Multiplatinum alt-rock icons. $45-$65. riverscasino.com/desplaines.

KC & The Sunshine Band: 8 p.m. Friday, March 7, at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. The iconic group that helped usher in the disco era. $52-$90. geneseetheatre.com.

Woman’s Club of Evanston 2025 Revue: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 7-8, and Thursday through Saturday, March 13-15, at the Woman’s Club of Evanston, 1702 Chicago Ave., Evanston. Members of the club write, direct, choreograph and perform parodies of show tunes and popular songs on current and timeless topics. $50. wcofe.org.

Lucy’s Comedy: 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 7, at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. Headliner Brian Hicks, featuring Des Mulrooney, hosted by Brian Williams. $25. Rauecenter.org.

Saturday, March 8

Time to Paddy 5K/10K and Lucky 13.1 Half Marathon: 8 a.m. Saturday, March 8, at Blackberry Farm, 100 Barnes Road, Aurora. A St. Patrick-themed run that includes swag, chip timing, a “biggest team” contest, a kids’ dash, postrace food and more. $15-$64. runsignup.com.

Grayslake Antiques & Flea Market: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 8, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 9, at the Lake County Fairgrounds and Event Center, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Antiques, estate jewelry, vintage clothing, collectibles, furniture, old toys, advertising, coins and more. $8. zurkopromotions.com.

Elizabeth Cady Stanton, A Living History Portrayal: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 8, at the Des Plaines Public Library, 1501 Ellinwood St., Des Plaines. Laura F. Keyes will portray women’s rights crusader Elizabeth Cady Stanton. Free. dppl.org.

Anne-Marie Akin: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 8, at the Vernon Area Public Library, 300 Olde Half Day Road, Lincolnshire. An interactive concert open to families with children in preschool to fifth grade. Free; signup required. vapld.info.

Boy Band Showdown: Backstreet Boys vs. NSYNC: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 8, at the PIAZZA, 85 Executive Drive, Aurora. The Boy Band Review performs the biggest hits from Backstreet Boys and NSYNC. Tickets start at $10. hpiazzaaurora.com.

MANIA: The ABBA Tribute: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 8, at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. $41.30-$69. Rauecenter.org.

Contemporary Music Ensemble: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 8, at Northwestern University, 633 Clark St., Evanston. Nemmers Prize winner Tania León joins the ensemble for a concert featuring Rítmicas, inspired by the rhythms and grooves of Afro-Cuban music. $5-$8. planitpurple.northwestern.edu.

Jumaane Smith “Louis! Louis! Louis!": 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 8, at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Experience acclaimed trumpeter and vocalist Jumaane Smith as he celebrates the origins of jump blues and jazz. $45-$52. prairiecenter.org.

Meg Stalter “The Prettiest Girl In America Tour”: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 8, at The Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield Ave., Chicago. Comedy. Tickets start at $39.50. jamusa.com.

Rhythm of the Dance: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 8, at the McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. One of the most popular Irish step dance shows in the world. $49-$60. atthemac.org.

Rita Rudner: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 8, at the Center Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Stand-up comedy. $39.50-$59.50. northshorecenter.org.

Take Two: The Improvised Movie: 9 p.m. Saturdays, March 8 and 15, at The Second City, 230 W. North Ave., Chicago. A long-form narrative show in which a group of movie buffs use their knowledge of cinema and genre to create two fully improvised, 30-minute movies. $25. secondcity.com.

Sunday, March 9

Farmers Market+ At The Dole: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 9, at The Dole, 401 Country Club Road, Crystal Lake. Over 50 farmers, food vendors and artisans. Live music presented by BCU, food trucks and more. Free admission. farmersmarketatthedole.org.

Tinley Park Irish Parade: 1 p.m. Sunday, March 9, along Oak Park Avenue in downtown Tinley Park. Featuring floats, community groups, local schools and businesses. Free. tinleypark.org.

EYSO “Palette”: 1:30, 4:30 and 7 p.m. Sunday, March 9, at Elgin Community College’s Blizzard Theater, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. Elgin Youth Symphony Orchestras continues its 49th season exploring the theme of “Soundscapes,” featuring the five orchestras, brass choir, flute choir, percussion ensembles, Starter Strings program and Chamber Music Institute. $16-$27. EYSO.org.

The David Polk Project: 2 p.m. Sunday, March 9, at the Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art, 1220 Kensington Road, Oak Brook. David Polk, a Chicago-born saxophonist, has been crafting and performing original music since 1979. $20. Reservations required. lizzadromuseum.org.

Sunday Music Series: 2 p.m. Sunday, March 9, at the Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. An afternoon of traditional Irish music with Seán Cleland, master fiddle player, joined by multi-instrumental accompanists. Free. glenviewpl.org.

James Callen Jazz Trio: 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 9, at the Lemont Public Library, 50 E. Wend St., Lemont. Jazz pianist James Callen and his trio will play arrangements of pop and rock tunes from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s. Free. lemontlibrary.org.

Leonidas Kavakos and Daniil Trifonov: 3 p.m. Sunday, March 9, at the Chicago Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. A program that spans from Beethoven and Brahms to Poulenc and Bartók. Tickets start at $29. cso.org.

Swifty Fest: 3 p.m. Sunday, March 9, at the Batavia Fine Arts Centre, 1250 W. Wilson St., Batavia. Traci Marie and Mike Bruccoleri of the national touring Taylor Swift Eras Tour tribute perform the hits and fan favorites from every Taylor era. $29-$45. bataviafineartscentre.org.

Mount Prospect Community Band Presents “An Italian Rhapsody”: 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 9, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 605 W. Golf Road, Mount Prospect. A concert featuring Italian music, both classical and popular, and tenor Simon Kyung Lee. $5. trinitymp.org.

Comedy duo Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood bring the “Asking for Trouble” tour to the McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn Sunday, March 9. Courtesy of the Genesee Theatre

Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood’s “Asking for Trouble”: 4 p.m. Sunday, March 9, at the McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. The dynamic duo from TV’s “Whose Line is it Anyway?” takes the stage in a live improv show. $65-$70. atthemac.org.

College of Lake County Wind Ensemble Concert: 4 p.m. Sunday, March 9, at the James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. The CLC Wind ensemble performs classical and modern works. $7-$8. jlcenter.clcillinois.edu.

University Singers: Lenten Astonishments: 5 p.m. Sunday, March 9, at Northwestern University, 633 Clark St., Evanston. The program features Michael Haydn’s “Missa tempore Quadragesimae” and works by Maurice Duruflé, Tomás Luis de Victoria, William Schuman and others. $4-$6. planitpurple.northwestern.edu.

Ari Shaffir in “The Farewell Tour”: 6 p.m. Sunday, March 9, at the Chicago Improv, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. Stand-up comedy. $39-$50. improv.com/chicago.

Edith Marquez: 6 p.m. Sunday, March 9, at the Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave., Chicago. “U.S. Tour 25” with Bastian. Tickets start at $39. jamusa.com.

Monday, March 10

Movie Night: 7 p.m. Monday, March 10, at the Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” (1961). $1 at the door; cash only ($20 bills or less). Concessions for purchase. paramountaurora.com/series/movie-mondays.

Tuesday, March 11

Ainsworth Concerts for Youth: 9:45 and 11:15 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday, March 11-13, at The Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. The program includes “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from “Encanto,” variations on “America,” variations on “Pop! Goes the Weasel” and “The Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra.” $5. elginsymphony.org.

“Beetlejuice”: 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, March 11-13; 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 14; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 15; and 1 and 6 p.m. Sunday, March 16, at the Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Hit musical based on Tim Burton’s film. $47-$117. broadwayinchicago.com.

Classical Blast in Kilts: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 11, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. Traditional Irish and Scottish music, songs by contemporary Irish bands, movie themes and classic rock melded with Celtic and classical music. $18-$45. heynonny.com.

Silent action comedy film: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 11, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. See the 1927 silent film “Running Wild,” starring W.C. Fields, and celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Arcada Theatre. Live accompaniment provided by Jay Warren. $10. arcadalive.com/events/category/silent-film/.

Elvis Costello & Steve Nieve: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, March 11, 12, 14 and 15, at Park West, 322 W. Armitage Ave., Chicago. With Eleanor Whitmore, Shave Cohn, Tony Garnier and Dublin’s Sean McKeon. Tickets start at $129.50. jamusa.com.

Wednesday, March 12

“Women in History”: 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 12, at Baker Community Center, 101 S. Second St., St. Charles. Educational entertainer Martina Mathisen portrays dynamic women who have impacted our lives. Free. norrisculturalarts.com.

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”: 1:30 and 7 p.m. Wednesdays, 7 p.m. Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 1 and 5:30 p.m. Sundays, March 12 through April 27, at the Copley Theatre, 8 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. Six contestants vie for the spelling bee championship of a lifetime in this musical comedy. $40-$55. paramountaurora.com.

Global Flicks film series: 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 12, at Belushi Performance Hall, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Screening of the 2010 French film “Of Gods & Men,” directed by Xavier Beauvois. Moderated discussions follow each showing. atthemac.org/global-flicks.

Dr. Amira Davis: 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 12, at the Elgin Public Museum of Natural History & Anthropology, 225 Grand Blvd., Elgin. Acclaimed author Dr. Amira Davis presents selections from and discussion of her book, “Jalimusa: An Epic Tale of Black Women's Mothering.” Free. elgin-public-museum.square.site.

~Nois Quartet and the Black Oak Ensemble will perform “Letters From Home” Wednesday, March 12, at Guarneri Hall in Chicago. Courtesy of Nick Zoulek

“Letters From Home”: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 12, at Guarneri Hall, 11 E. Adams St., Chicago. A concert featuring saxophone quartet ~Nois Quartet and string trio Black Oak Ensemble, with three world premieres by composers Errollyn Wallen, Conrad Tao and Stacy Garrop alongside 21st-century music by composers from around the globe. Tickets are $40 and include access to a preconcert discussion from The Society of Disobedient Listeners at 5:30 p.m. and a catered postconcert reception with the artists. novalineamusica.org.

The Psychology of a Murderer: 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 12, at Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St., Chicago. Join forensic psychologist Dr. Rachel Toles for an illuminating journey into the darkest corners of a killer’s psyche. Tickets start at $30. thaliahallchicago.com.

Thursday, March 13

Chicago Sinfonietta “Love Letters”: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 13, at Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville, and 3 p.m. Sunday, March 16, at the Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive, Chicago. Featuring Valerie Coleman’s Opus Serena, Concertino for Bassoon and Orchestra with Monica Ellis on bassoon, and Michelle Isaac’s “Moshe’s Dream,” Brahms’ “Poco Allegretto” from Symphony No. 3, Mahler’s “Adagietto” from Symphony No. 5, and Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 3 (“Scottish”). $17-$67. chicagosinfonietta.org.

Carlos Mencia: 7 p.m. Thursday, March 13, and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 14-15, at Chicago Improv, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. Stand-up comedy. $27-$50. improv.com.

Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s “Mass in Time of War”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Saturday, March 13 and 15, and 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 14, at the Chicago Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. Features Haydn’s “Mass in Time of War,” Beethoven’s First Symphony and MacMillan’s “Larghetto.” Tickets start at $45. cso.org.

Darcy & Jer’s “Average At Best Tour”: 8 p.m. Thursday, March 13, at the Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave., Chicago. Comedians known for their hilarious videos based on their relationships, mental health, plants and more. Tickets start at $39.50. jamusa.com.

Ongoing

Illinois Orchid Society Spring Show and Sale: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through March 23 at the Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. Multiple displays of orchids from the rarest of species to cultivated hybrids. Several orchid vendors will also be on-site selling many orchid varieties, supplies and equipment, books, pins, clothing and the Illinois Orchid Society’s custom bark mix and fertilizer. $12-$22 for adults, $8-$15 for kids 3-12, and free for kids 2 and younger. chicagobotanic.org.

“The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System”: 10 a.m., with occasional 12:30 p.m. showings, various dates through March 29 at the Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. Musical adaptation of the children’s books. Tickets start at $16.75. marriotttheatre.com.

Winter Ravinia Farmers Market: 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays through April 26 at Wayfarer Theaters, 1850 2nd St., Highland Park. Shop for local food, artisan products and sustainable products. Free. raviniafarmersmarket.com.

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”: 1 p.m. Wednesdays, 7 p.m. Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 4 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 1 and 5 p.m. Sundays, through March 30, at the Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. The beloved musical about Joseph, his father Jacob, 11 siblings and the coat of many colors. Tickets start at $68. marriotttheatre.com.

“Beautiful the Carole King Musical”: 7 p.m. Fridays, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, 2 and 6 p.m. Sundays, 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays, and 1:30 and 7 p.m. Thursdays, through March 23, at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. The story of Carole King’s meteoric rise to stardom. Tickets start at $69.75. drurylanetheatre.com.

“Waitress”: 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 1 and 5:30 p.m. Sundays, through March 30, at the Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. The story of a waitress and expert pie maker trapped in a small town between the life she’s living and the life she wants. $28-$85. paramountaurora.com.

“I and You”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays, through March 23, plus other dates, at Citadel Theatre Company, 300 S. Waukegan Road, Lake Forest. An ode to youth, life, love and the strange beauty of human connectedness by playwright Lauren Gunderson. $45. citadeltheatre.org.

“Titus Andronicus”: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 3:30 p.m. Sundays, through March 30, at Redtwist Theatre, 1044 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Chicago. A new adaptation of Shakespeare’s most controversial play. $10-$35; Fridays are pay-what-you-can. RedtwistTheatre.org.