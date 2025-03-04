Schaumburg village hall to close, begin move to temporary site March 13

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Schaumburg village hall will begin operating at a temporary site at 1000 Woodfield Road on Monday, March 17, with all departments to complete the move by Monday, March 24. Staff will remain there through late 2026.

Schaumburg’s 52-year-old Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center at 101 Schaumburg Court will permanently close at noon Thursday, March 13, to begin the move of operations to 1000 E. Woodfield Road.

The temporary site will open to the public on Monday, March 17.

However, the transportation, human resources and information technology departments won’t complete the move until Monday, March 24. Appointments will be necessary to meet those staff members at the old site through their departure Thursday, March 20.

Village hall will continue to operate from the temporary location through late 2026, when construction of a new village hall on the old site is expected to be finished.