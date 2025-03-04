Pedestrian seriously injured in crash with Cook County sheriff’s vehicle

A pedestrian suffered severe injuries when struck by a Cook County sheriff’s vehicle early Tuesday morning in Glenview, police said.

According to Glenview police, officers responded to the 9800 block of Milwaukee Avenue at 5:07 a.m. for a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic crash.

The pedestrian was taken from the scene to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge in critical condition, police said.

The crash is being investigated by the Glenview Police Traffic Unit with assistance from the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force Major Crash Assistance Team, officials said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Glenview Police Tip Line at (847) 901-6055.