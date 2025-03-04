Mount Prospect mayoral candidates divided on Meadows-to-Melas pedestrian bridge

Trisha Chokshi, left, and Paul Hoefert are running for Mount Prospect mayor in the April 1 consolidated election.

There is a gap in the way candidates for Mount Prospect mayor view a pedestrian bridge linking Meadows Park to Melas Park.

Mount Prospect trustees have approved substantial engineering work and landed on a design for the pedestrian bridge linking the two parks.

But the village still needs to bridge an approximately $1.6 million funding gap before it’s built.

Challenger Trisha Chokshi called the bridge an example of policymaking that may not reflect exactly what the community needs.

Since the bridge was proposed, she said, questions have been raised about the cost and the need for the bridge.

Incumbent Paul Hoefert said he did not initially support the project, expressing concern about funding as well.

But he has come to see its advantages in terms of safety and bringing together the North and South sides of the village.

Chokshi said she has concerns about the lack of financial engagement by stakeholders, including the Mount Prospect and Arlington Heights park districts and the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago.

Hoefert acknowledged the absence of stakeholder financing, but argues the project benefits the entire community.

Chokshi said identifying whether the bridge is needed is still being asked in the community.

“I do think that this is a little bit of cart-before-horse type situation,” she said.

Hoefert disagrees and said he has heard different voices.

“If you listen to the young families of this town, they have spoken about wanting this bridge,” he said.

Hoefert cited the need for safety, saying children especially, walk over the Union Pacific tracks to get from Meadows to Melas.

Chokshi said she sees gaps in safety along the Metra tracks, but countered that other areas may take priority.