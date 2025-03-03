Lake Zurich District 95 school board candidates discuss threats to federal DEI support

Top from left, Peter Etienne, Frederic Hutchinson, Sally Kutsor, Eileen Maloney, and bottom from left, Dana Lee Miroballi, Alicia Timm and Lisa Warren are Lake Zurich Unit School District 95 board candidates in the April 1 election.

The potential for the federal government to follow through on threats to diversity, equity and inclusion programs as well as their funding is a topic all seven candidates for the Lake Zurich Unit District 95 board of education feel passionate about.

But in their individual ways, they characterized the district’s adherence to such principles as being homegrown rather than the product of a federal directive.

Vying for the four available seats in the April 1 election are incumbents Peter Etienne, Eileen Maloney and Lisa Warren, along with newcomers Frederic Hutchinson, Sally Kutsor, Dana Lee Miroballi and Alicia Timm.

During a joint interview with the Daily Herald, Kutsor spoke of the needs of the growing number of English learners in the district and the value of such programs as Joanie’s Closet in improving the educational experience of students who lack necessary resources.

“I think we need to remain student-centered, with our students driving everything that we do,” she said. “And that means all students. So all decisions need to be based on our mission, which is to empower all students to achieve educational excellence.”

Etienne said the district counts cultural competence and equity among its values and must continue to serve every learner.

“We have to prepare our students to work and thrive in an increasingly diverse country and district,” he said. “I think personally that my experience will help the district navigate this environment that we’re in, in case the federal government takes the steps that we’ve heard about.”

Fellow incumbent Maloney said the possibility of any change of course by the federal government doesn’t intimidate her, nor should it any resident of the district.

“Our mission is to empower every learner to achieve personal excellence, with the emphasis on every learner,” she said. “That’s not going away. The federal government doesn’t have any impact on that. That comes from the soul of our being.”

Warren also spoke of the diversity of the student body — with more than 30 household languages — adding that no federal influence was needed to recognize the requirements of the successive strategic plans forged to serve such a community.

“Those were all created with a diverse group of community members,” she said. “Having student voices has been very key in all of these processes. And we have a diverse community here in Lake Zurich.”

Miroballi said the local community needs to model behavior for students that mutual respect should exist on a worldwide level, resisting any suggestion that such respect isn’t important.

“I so truly believe that all people should be truly seen, truly heard and truly served,” she said. “It is a mission that I live day to day, and I see how important it is for our school district to do that and that it has done that. And I don’t think there’s any reason to ever change that.”

Timm, a current trustee on the Ela Area Public Library board, said she doesn’t believe in following the federal government’s new suggestion that DEI is a dirty word. Her personal dedication to its principles came from a mother who was a school psychologist and a father who was a social worker.

“So this is just really very important to me that people are seen, not tossed aside, that we take these types of threats seriously,” she added. “That we realize that equity is the mission of public education. Our public schools are at risk.”

Hutchinson questioned how anyone could be opposed to diversity, equity or inclusion. Though District 95 is clearly a diverse district by the numbers, he learned very late that his own daughter had some negative experiences through a failure of the proper application of those principles despite her high level of academic achievement.

“When it comes to diversity, equity and inclusion, there is no middle ground,” he said. “We’re either for it or we’re against it. Our district is for it. And so this is a time that we need to do what is right rather than what is politically expedient.”

A public candidates forum, sponsored by the PTO, will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 11 in the performing arts center of Lake Zurich High School, 300 Church St., with the opportunity to view it both in person or online.