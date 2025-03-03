Des Plaines council cutting city clerk’s oversight of staff

Des Plaines City Clerk Jessica Mastalski

After a lengthy and occasionally heated debate, a divided Des Plaines City Council on Monday tentatively eliminated the city clerk’s authority over the office’s workers.

Clerk Jessica Mastalski and her eventual successors no longer will have the ability to “exercise general administrative direction and control over employees,” according to language that could be added to city code. Instead, workers in the office would be supervised by the city manager.

Additionally, the clerk no longer would be allowed to coordinate the work of office personnel or have the power to delegate responsibilities to staffers. Rather, the clerk would have to work with the city manager or to determine what duties can be handed off to city staffers.

Mastalski, who isn’t running for reelection as clerk this year and is instead campaigning for the 1st Ward aldermanic seat, objected to the proposed changes. She said elected officials only are supposed to answer to residents, not an appointed city manager.

The proposed changes make the clerk “nothing more than an elected figurehead,” Mastalski said.

Fifth Ward Alderman Carla Brookman, who is running for clerk in the April 1 election against newcomer Dominik Bronakowski, joined Mastalski in opposing the changes Monday night. Brookman said the proposal is a political attack that “seeks to marginalize the city clerk’s office” and undermines the clerk’s authority.

City Manager Dorothy Wisniewski denied the proposed changes reduce the clerk’s powers.

The city clerk is a part-time, elected position in Des Plaines, and the job pays $6,000 annually. Two employees work in the office.

The changes debated Monday night were prompted by a formal complaint filed against the clerk, Brookman and 2nd Ward Alderman Colt Moylan said during the debate. Moylan said the complaint concerned a “communication breakdown” but didn’t go into detail.

Lawyers hired to investigate the complaint deemed it unfounded, Brookman said. Even so, the lawyers recommended changing the chain of command in the office, she said.

In a memo to the council, Wisniewski said the proposed changes “are consistent with sound management practices” and do not reflect on current, former or future clerks.

Brookman didn’t buy it. The proposal sets a dangerous precedent, undermines the independence of the clerk’s office and shifts the balance of power in city government, she said Monday night.

Moylan accused Brookman of making the issue political.

The council favored the changes with a 5-3 vote. Joining Brookman in opposition were the 6th Ward’s Mark Walsten and the 7th Ward’s Patsy Smith.

A second vote is needed to enact the changes, and that could happen at the council’s March 17 meeting.