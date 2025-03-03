Park Ridge man solicited child for sex, police say
A Park Ridge man who police say arranged a sexual rendezvous with someone he thought was a child was arrested Friday in Des Plaines.
William Diehl, 53, of the 1000 block of North Northwest Highway, is charged with misdemeanor solicitation to meet a child, police said.
Diehl was arrested about 6:30 p.m. outside a fast food restaurant at 2570 Dempster St. in Des Plaines. Someone posing as a child on the internet had arranged to meet Diehl there and called police, Des Plaines police Cmdr. Matt Bowler said.
Diehl was released after being charged. He is scheduled to appear in court March 27.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.