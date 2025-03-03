advertisement
|  Breaking News  |   ‘Important step toward justice’: Highland Park parade shooting suspect pleads guilty
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Crime

Park Ridge man solicited child for sex, police say

Posted March 03, 2025 4:59 pm
Daily Herald report

A Park Ridge man who police say arranged a sexual rendezvous with someone he thought was a child was arrested Friday in Des Plaines.

William Diehl, 53, of the 1000 block of North Northwest Highway, is charged with misdemeanor solicitation to meet a child, police said.

Diehl was arrested about 6:30 p.m. outside a fast food restaurant at 2570 Dempster St. in Des Plaines. Someone posing as a child on the internet had arranged to meet Diehl there and called police, Des Plaines police Cmdr. Matt Bowler said.

Diehl was released after being charged. He is scheduled to appear in court March 27.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Crime Des Plaines News Park Ridge
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company