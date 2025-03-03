Park Ridge man solicited child for sex, police say

William Diehl, 53, of Park Ridge. Courtesy of Des Plaines Police Department

A Park Ridge man who police say arranged a sexual rendezvous with someone he thought was a child was arrested Friday in Des Plaines.

William Diehl, 53, of the 1000 block of North Northwest Highway, is charged with misdemeanor solicitation to meet a child, police said.

Diehl was arrested about 6:30 p.m. outside a fast food restaurant at 2570 Dempster St. in Des Plaines. Someone posing as a child on the internet had arranged to meet Diehl there and called police, Des Plaines police Cmdr. Matt Bowler said.

Diehl was released after being charged. He is scheduled to appear in court March 27.