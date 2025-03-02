Man dead after shooting in Lakemoor

One person is and another is in custody after police responded to a reported shooting Sunday afternoon in Lakemoor.

Officers dispatched at 1:23 p.m. to the 100 block of Rand Road found a man lying in the road, Lakemoor police said. The man, whose identity was not released, was taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

A person of interest was in custody Sunday evening.

The McHenry County Major Investigative Assistance Team is assisting the Lakemoor Police Department in its investigation.