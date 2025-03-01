Making music: 40 years of Jazz in the Meadows

The 40th annual Jazz in the Meadows music festival took place Saturday at Rolling Meadows High School.

Described as the Midwest’s largest student jazz festival, the event was expected to feature performances from 80 ensembles from 50 schools, leading up to a grand finale concert highlighted by the 2023 Grammy Award-winning Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com With Paul Wagner directing, Ryan Warner of the of the Wheeling High School I group plays a saxophone solo during the 40th annual Jazz in the Meadows event at Rolling Meadows High School on Saturday in Rolling Meadows.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Lorenzo Magaru of the Wheeling High School I group plays during the 40th annual Jazz in the Meadows event at Rolling Meadows High School on Saturday.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Sandra Popa of the Wheeling High School I group smiles after a judge asked them to “sing” the notes during a post-performance feedback session at the 40th annual Jazz in the Meadows event at Rolling Meadows High School on Saturday.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Landon Andereck of West St. Charles, Missouri, plays a solo on tenor saxophone during the 40th annual Jazz in the Meadows event at Rolling Meadows High School on Saturday in Rolling Meadows.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Members of a group from West St. Charles, Missouri wore Converse hightop sneakers during the 40th annual Jazz in the Meadows event at Rolling Meadows High School on Saturday in Rolling Meadows.