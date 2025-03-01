advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Making music: 40 years of Jazz in the Meadows

Posted March 01, 2025 5:31 pm

The 40th annual Jazz in the Meadows music festival took place Saturday at Rolling Meadows High School.

Described as the Midwest’s largest student jazz festival, the event was expected to feature performances from 80 ensembles from 50 schools, leading up to a grand finale concert highlighted by the 2023 Grammy Award-winning Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra.

  Lorenzo Magaru of the Wheeling High School I group plays during the 40th annual Jazz in the Meadows event at Rolling Meadows High School on Saturday. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com
  Sandra Popa of the Wheeling High School I group smiles after a judge asked them to “sing” the notes during a post-performance feedback session at the 40th annual Jazz in the Meadows event at Rolling Meadows High School on Saturday. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com
  Landon Andereck of West St. Charles, Missouri, plays a solo on tenor saxophone during the 40th annual Jazz in the Meadows event at Rolling Meadows High School on Saturday in Rolling Meadows. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com
  Members of a group from West St. Charles, Missouri wore Converse hightop sneakers during the 40th annual Jazz in the Meadows event at Rolling Meadows High School on Saturday in Rolling Meadows. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com
  A trombone rests on a table while a jam session takes place in the cafeteria during the 40th annual Jazz in the Meadows event at Rolling Meadows High School on Saturday. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com
0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Entertainment Festivals and Fairs High Schools Music News Northwest Suburban High School D214 Performing Arts Rolling Meadows High School School Districts Wheeling High School
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company