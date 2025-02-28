West Chicago Police seeking information on armed robbery suspect

West Chicago police are seeking help from the public in identifying and finding a person suspected of an armed robbery. The police department released images of the suspect Friday on Facebook. Courtesy of the West Chicago Police Department

The West Chicago Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying and locating an armed robbery suspect.

At 11:34 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, West Chicago officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at Amigo Discount, 543 Main St., according to a Facebook post on Friday by the police department.

Responding officers were told the suspect had fled the scene. A search of the area did not find the suspect.

West Chicago Police urge anyone with information about the incident to call the Investigations Unit at (630) 293-2237.