West Chicago Police seeking information on armed robbery suspect
The West Chicago Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying and locating an armed robbery suspect.
At 11:34 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, West Chicago officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at Amigo Discount, 543 Main St., according to a Facebook post on Friday by the police department.
Responding officers were told the suspect had fled the scene. A search of the area did not find the suspect.
West Chicago Police urge anyone with information about the incident to call the Investigations Unit at (630) 293-2237.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.