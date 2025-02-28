advertisement
Crime

West Chicago Police seeking information on armed robbery suspect

Posted February 28, 2025 4:51 pm
Dave Oberhelman
 

The West Chicago Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying and locating an armed robbery suspect.

At 11:34 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, West Chicago officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at Amigo Discount, 543 Main St., according to a Facebook post on Friday by the police department.

Responding officers were told the suspect had fled the scene. A search of the area did not find the suspect.

West Chicago Police urge anyone with information about the incident to call the Investigations Unit at (630) 293-2237.

