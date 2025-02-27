Mount Prospect trustee resigns as end of term nears

Augie Filippone

Mount Prospect Trustee Augie Filippone announced Thursday he is resigning immediately from the village board, only a short time before his term expires.

Last year, Filippone announced he would not run for reelection.

Filippone, whose wife Trisha Chokshi, is running for mayor against incumbent Paul Hoefert, said he can only provide limited information about his resignation. He cited the responsibilities and restrictions that come with his office.

He did, however, hint at issues he has with the village board and village management.

“I want nothing more but to dutifully finish out the remainder of my term,” Filippone, an attorney, said in a statement. “However, given my morals and ethics, I can no longer continue serving with the board and management at this time.”

Filippone won election in 2021 after serving on the village’s planning and zoning commission. He had failed in a previous election bid in 2019.

Filippone has at times been at odds with Mayor Paul Hoefert and recently voted against giving Village Manager Michael Cassady a pay increase and contract extension.

He and his wife were also affected by changes in the village’s ethics regulations that prohibit trustees’ spouses from serving on commissions. As a result, Chokshi is no longer serving on the Finance Commission.

“I am deeply humbled by the support of residents who allowed me to represent them on this body. I remain committed to advocating for the best interests of our community,” he said.