Funeral planned for beloved Lake in the Hills butcher; family business thanks supporters

Butcher on the Block owner Tom Yucuis assists a customer in Lake in the Hills in 2013. Shaw Local News Network file photo

Tom Yucuis started Butcher on the Block Meat and Deli in Lake in the Hills 25 years ago with his wife, Jill, and built it into a well-known and successful family business through “his dedication, passion and warmth.”

The business shared a tribute on Facebook to Tom Yucuis, who died Monday in a pedestrian traffic crash near West Dundee. He was the “heart” of the enterprise, according to the message, “not only an incredible leader, but also a friend and mentor to many” who “shaped the foundation of this business, and his memory will forever be a part of our journey.”

According to a separate online obituary shared in the post, Yucuis’ “vision was to create a small family business where he could share his expertise and passion for great food. Over the course of his 25 years in business, his daughters and many grandchildren have worked at Butcher on the Block, sharing in his dream. He loved interacting with his loyal customers who supported Butcher on the Block and made it the success that is today.” He lived by “two core principles: God and family,” according to the obituary.

The Facebook post requested “patience and understanding” as the business adjusts to the loss, but also that customers don’t shy away.

“We understand that some of you may be choosing to give Butcher on the Block some space for grieving and privacy reasons, but please know that Tom would not want that,” the post said. “He would love for you to continue stopping by, even if it’s just to say hello without making a purchase, as he wouldn’t want his butcher shop to feel empty during this challenging time. ... We know that Tom cherished every single relationship he built with each of you and we are honored to continue that legacy.”

Yucuis, who was 69 and lived in East Dundee, was born in Chicago, raised in Sleepy Hollow and was a 1973 graduate of Dundee Community High School, according to his obituary. He worked for 50 years as a butcher/meat cutter. He was well-known in the community not just as a business owner but as someone who supported local charities and organizations.

In addition to his wife, Jill, of 50 years, described as his best friend, Yucuis' survivors include daughters Dana Yucuis, Katie Neil and Brynn Zimmerman and 10 grandchildren.

To allow employees to attend the visitation and funeral for Yucuis, the butcher shop, located at 4660 W. Algonquin Road, will close early Friday, with hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and open late Saturday, operating from 2 to 6 p.m.

The visitation is planned for 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, in Luther Hall at Immanuel Lutheran Church at 310 E. Main St., East Dundee. Visitation continues Saturday, March 1, from 10 a.m. to the 11 a.m. start of a funeral service for family and friends. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church or Northwestern Memorial Hospital Breast Cancer Research Project.

Kane County authorities continue to investigate the crash that occurred on Route 31. Officials have said they believe three vehicles struck Yucuis when he was out on foot early Monday morning. The drivers stopped and attempted to render aid. No charges or citations have been announced.