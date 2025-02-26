Vernon Hills trustee race features four familiar names with the community at heart

Top from left, Roger Byrne and Monica Lee Lundeen, bottom from left, Michael Schenk and Craig Takaoka are Vernon Hills trustee candidates in the April 1 election.

Candidates for three seats on the Vernon Hills village board are well-known to each other and in the community, with three incumbents seeking reelection and a longtime village employee making her first run for public office.

The candidates say they are concerned with keeping a steady course and adjusting as needed to resident concerns, in a town that is fiscally sound with ample reserves, a top bond rating, a vast commercial base and no major issues looming.

The twist is Roger Byrne, who after serving as mayor since 1993, is pursuing a trustee seat due to health issues that limit his mobility.

Veteran village Trustee Thom Koch Jr., who was elected when Byrne became mayor and has served continuously since, is running unopposed for mayor.

Byrne is joined on the ballot by Trustee Craig Takaoka, his running mate in 2021 who is seeking a third term; Trustee Michael Schenk, a restaurant franchisee, seeking a second 4-year term; and Monica Lundeen, a 45-year village resident who retired three years ago after 25 years in the village’s building and licensing departments.

The village has never levied a municipal property tax and none of the candidates envision that happening. All said they are pleased with the redevelopment and transformation of the Hawthorn mall property, which put Vernon Hills on the map when it opened more than 50 years ago.

Byrne said maintaining financial stability, including a significant cash surplus, long has been a hallmark of the village and a continuing area of focus.

“We operate in the black,” he said, adding that maintaining a good relationship with other governing entities has resulted in community improvements.

Lundeen said the lack of major challenges is a testament to village staff. She noted that transparency and communication is important in local government.

“We listen to people. That’s a big deal,” she said. “It has to do with our community and what they want.”

Experience, local knowledge and understanding of village operations and needs makes her a strong candidate, Lundeen said, and she wants to keep Vernon Hills thriving by building on the successes of the current board and staff.

Schenk said the village’s strong financial position helped tremendously through the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our biggest challenge is always funding the right businesses,” he said. “I want to make sure we're offering something to all residents.”

Takaoka has been in town since 1998.

“I’ve seen this town grow exponentially,” he said. “Managing growth means managing fiduciary responsibility.”

Without a great staff, he added, it wouldn't have worked no matter who sits on the board.

Although Byrne has stepped away from his mayoral post, he said he wants to continue public service. None of his fellow candidates have raised his health as an issue.