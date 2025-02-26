Schaumburg, Zurich settle suit over public payments for workforce size

Zurich North America and the village of Schaumburg reached a settlement Tuesday in a lawsuit that stemmed from a disagreement over how public reimbursement payments for the construction of the company’s 9-year-old headquarters should be based on the number of employees that work there and patronize neighboring businesses on a regular basis. Daily Herald file photo/2016

Schaumburg and Zurich North America settled a 3-year-long legal battle Tuesday over public financial assistance from the village in exchange for guarantees for on-site workforce size at the insurance company’s iconic 783,800-square-foot headquarters that opened in 2016.

The settlement resulted in Schaumburg immediately paying Zurich $20 million in withheld reimbursement funds from the redevelopment area’s tax increment financing (TIF) district. Meanwhile, the maximum amount Zurich can receive over the life of the district was lowered from $100 million to $80 million.

TIF funding generally pays for infrastructure improvements within the district for up to 23 years of the district’s existence.

The Zurich building was constructed on what was once part of Motorola’s sprawling campus. Village officials made workforce requirements part of the development deal because Motorola was in the process of moving headquarters.

At the root of the dispute was whether the agreement with the village required Zurich to have a certain number of employees regularly working in the building or just being based there, Schaumburg Assistant Village Attorney Howard Jablecki said.

According to a joint statement by both parties, the settlement was reached through mediation and sets new terms establishing the on-site presence of workers in the building by both Zurich and coming subtenants like Wheels, Inc. as the basis for future incentives.

“We’re pleased we have reached an agreement that allows us to put this matter behind us and that outlines a path forward to bring people into Schaumburg who will continue to contribute to the community and provide economic benefits to the region,” Schaumburg Village Manager Brian Townsend said in the statement.

Barry Perkins, chief operations officer for Zurich North America, also spoke to the repairing of a long and productive relationship.

“Schaumburg has been home to Zurich's North American headquarters since our relocation from Chicago in 1980,” he said. “We are proud of our legacy of supporting both our customers and the village of Schaumburg, and we will continue to contribute to the community and provide economic benefits to the region.”

Prior to the village withholding payments, Zurich had received $18.6 million in TIF funding.

The Zurich building housed about 2,500 employees when the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered offices in March 2020. But it remained largely unused even 15 months later.

The village’s decision to withhold TIF allocation payments was ultimately followed by Zurich filing suit in February 2022.

Jablecki said Schaumburg’s only other case of this type still pending — of which he was unable to comment further — concerns Motorola’s remaining presence.