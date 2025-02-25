Tributes pour in for Lake in the Hills butcher, ‘local legend’ who was killed when struck by cars

Butcher on the Block butcher shop in Lake in the Hills receives an award from the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Chamber of Commerce in January 2025. From left are owner Jill Yucuis; employee Brandon Northcutt; Brynn Zimmerman, daughter of Tom and Jill Yucuis and general manager; Tom Yucuis; and Greg Urban, executive director of the chamber. Tom Yucuis died on Feb. 24, 2025. Courtesy of Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Chamber of Commerce/DeAnda Photography

The Lake in the Hills business owner who was killed when he was struck by cars while on foot in the West Dundee area early Monday was remembered for his longtime community involvement and support.

The Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Chamber of Commerce recalled Tom Yucuis, who opened the Butcher on the Block in 2000 and with his wife Jill, in an extensive written tribute.

“For 25 years, Tom and his family have exemplified the very best of what it means to be local business owners,” the statement read. “Through unwavering community support, generous sponsorship of youth sports, and continuous contributions to nonprofit organizations, Tom, his wife Jill, and their daughter Brynn Zimmerman have made a profound and lasting impact on our community.”

Tom Yucuis of East Dundee was identified as the pedestrian who was struck by multiple cars just before 6 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Route 31 and Miller Road in Dundee Township.

It wasn’t immediately clear why Yucuis was in the road. The Kane County Sheriff’s Office continued to investigate the crash. No citations or charges were announced Monday and there was no immediate update from authorities Tuesday.

As news spread of the identity of the person hit by the cars, tributes were offered from different corners of the community, including from Lake in the Hills Village President Ray Bogdanowski, who wrote on Facebook that Yucuis’ “long-standing commitment to Butcher on the Block and the community has been invaluable. Our entire community’s thoughts are with his family and colleagues during this difficult time.”

A makeshift memorial of flowers was placed Monday outside the business, which apparently reopened Tuesday.

Chamber Executive Director Greg Urban said Yucuis “embodied the true spirit of what it is to be a local business owner through genuine community connections, generosity of time and resources and donation and sponsorship in support of so many worthwhile organizations over the years. He leaves that legacy with his family.”

The chamber noted the business has won many chamber awards over the years and the Yucuises' daughter Brynn Zimmerman, who works at the butcher shop, has also served on the chamber board.

Area businesses like Parkside Pub and Bub Subs in Algonquin also honored Yucuis for the impact he has made on the community.

“Tom is a local legend,” Bubs Subs owner Dominick Pulli said. “Such a great guy to deal with. The main butcher for my house since they opened. Before we opened BUBS SUBS 14 years ago, this was my main sandwich shop, too.”

The 1776 Restaurant in Crystal Lake in a Facebook comment called Yucuis’ death “an incredible loss” and “such a tragedy for the entire Butcher on the Block family, loyal patrons and fellow restaurant community. … Let his legacy live on in all the lives he touched along the way.”