Wisconsin man dead following shooting in Mount Prospect garage

A 53-year-old Wisconsin man is dead following a shooting in a Mount Prospect condominium garage Monday.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office reported Michael Work of Shorewood, Wisconsin died just before 9 p.m. at Advocate Lutheran General Medical Center in Park Ridge.

Mount Prospect police believe Work shot a 63-year-old woman in the shared garage of a condominium building on the 1200 block of West Northwest Highway then turned the gun on himself.

The woman was awake and speaking with detectives when she was also transported to the hospital.

Police have not released any other details about the shooting.