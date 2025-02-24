Police: Two hospitalized after Mount Prospect shooting
Two people are being treated for gunshot wounds after a shooting Monday evening in Mount Prospect, officials said.
The incident occurred in a shared garage of a condominium building in the 1200 block of W. Northwest Hwy., according to a news release from Mount Prospect police, adding they believe the shooting was domestic-related.
Police said a 53-year-old man was the shooter and a 63-year-old woman was the victim; both were taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. The woman was awake and speaking, but the man remains in critical condition.
No other people were hurt, and there is no danger to the public, the release stated.
The case is being investigated.
Article Comments
