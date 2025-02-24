advertisement
News

Pedestrian dead after being struck by multiple vehicles near West Dundee

Posted February 24, 2025 7:37 am
Jake Griffin
 

The Kane County sheriff’s office is investigating a fatal crash near the intersection of Miller Road and Route 31 near West Dundee.

Authorities said a male pedestrian appears to have been struck by multiple vehicles.

The crash was reported on the sheriff’s Facebook page at about 7:20 a.m.

Sheriff’s investigators closed Route 31 at the intersection for nearly four hours, but the road has reopened.

No other injuries were initially reported.

Additional details are expected later today.

Article Categories
Communities Counties Kane County News West Dundee
