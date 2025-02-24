Pedestrian dead after being struck by multiple vehicles near West Dundee

The Kane County sheriff’s office is investigating a fatal crash near the intersection of Miller Road and Route 31 near West Dundee.

Authorities said a male pedestrian appears to have been struck by multiple vehicles.

The crash was reported on the sheriff’s Facebook page at about 7:20 a.m.

Sheriff’s investigators closed Route 31 at the intersection for nearly four hours, but the road has reopened.

No other injuries were initially reported.

Additional details are expected later today.