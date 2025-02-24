advertisement
Crime

Man charged with DUI, endangering life of a child after 4-vehicle crash in Bartlett

Posted February 24, 2025 5:29 pm
Eric Peterson
 

A Wheaton man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and endangering the life of a child after a four-vehicle crash in Bartlett Saturday night.

Nicholas Natanek, 36, was charged with two misdemeanors in addition to being cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

At 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Bartlett police officers responded to the crash at the intersection of Route 59 and Struckman Boulevard.

An investigation reportedly determined that Natanek had been driving a 2011 GMC Sierra pickup truck south on Route 59 when he rear-ended a 2025 Chevrolet Traverse stopped in traffic. That crash caused a chain reaction involving two other vehicles that were also stopped.

The minor was treated at a local hospital for injuries not considered life threatening.

Natanek was granted pretrial release. His next court date is slated for March 24 in Wheaton.

