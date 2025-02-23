Child rescued from apartment complex pond in Lisle

A child was rescued by good Samaritans after falling into an icy pond in Lisle on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the child was rescued by community members. Officers and firefighters were dispatched to the Lakeside Apartments Complex in the 4700 block of Lake Trail Drive at about 2 p.m. to assist.

The child was transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluation due to the cold temperature of the water.

Deputy Chief Craig Gomorczak praised the community members for their help.

“This was one courageous act. We encourage the public to exercise caution around bodies of water and ice, as they can be unpredictable and dangerous,” said Gomorczak.

No further information was immediately available.