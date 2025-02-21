Subdivision pitched in Hawthorn Woods would offer more options for changing market, developers say

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com The unincorporated 56-acre property between Old McHenry Road and Route 22 and east of Birkdale and Pinehurst drives is proposed as the site of a new subdivision offering a mix of housing in Hawthorn Woods. The site of the future development is just west of the Lake County JCC campus, right.

A proposed residential subdivision in Hawthorn Woods is being pitched as meeting a significant community need by offering a mix of housing suitable for different types of buyers.

Planned for 58 single-family homes, 52 duplexes and 94 townhouses east of the private Kemper Lakes Golf Club, Kemper Ridge would be a first-of-its-kind development in Hawthorn Woods, where options are limited almost exclusively to single-family homes on large lots.

The proposal, by M/I Homes of Chicago LLC, would meet a demand for smaller housing options, according to the application to the village for a special use and several other approvals needed to allow the project to be built as planned.

“They are requesting a lot of variances for this development, that’s part of the PUD (planned unit development) process,” said Chris Heinen, community development director. “We really don’t have this type of subdivision in town for housing diversity.”

The advisory planning, building and zoning committee will hold a public hearing on the requests at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the village hall, 2 Lagoon Drive.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Traffic moves along Route 22, bottom, near a planned development of the unincorporated 56-acre property between Route 22 and Old McHenry Road to the north near Hawthorn Woods. Kemper Ridge, as proposed, would have 58 single-family homes, 52 duplexes and 94 townhouses.

Variances to permit townhouses and duplexes, reduced lot sizes and widths, yard areas, building separations, maximum lot coverage and other elements have caught the attention of neighbors. Density and traffic also were questioned in a social media post urging those with concerns to attend.

The unincorporated 56-acre property between Old McHenry Road and Route 22 and east of Birkdale and Pinehurst drives would need to be annexed as an extension of the eastern border of Hawthorn Woods.

Firstly, the planning, building and zoning committee will review and make a recommendation to the village board, which will consider the requested uses, variances and annexation at the same time.

M/I currently is building in the Hawthorn Woods Country Clubs and built the Wentworth subdivision in Kildeer near the proposed site. Kemper Ridge would offer more diverse housing types to meet growing needs in the village, the company says.

The subdivision is designed to maximize open space and minimize impacts on existing natural features, according to the application. It would include a multiuse path from Old McHenry Road to Route 22 to connect the community and allow access to common areas.

About 45% of the property will be dedicated to open space throughout and serve as a transition between the different home styles, according to the application.

Preserved wetlands and new native detention basins will provide “extraordinary passive open space” for residents, M/I said. Two acres also have been reserved for three parks.

According to the application, there has been an influx of suburban homebuyers and a lack of smaller single-family, duplex, and townhouse options to satisfy recent market demand, particularly from older buyers who want to downsize and young professionals.

“Younger buyers want efficient homes with modern technology, preferring to spend money on restaurants and vacations rather than devoting weekends to yard work,” M/I contends.

The request is similar to ones being proposed by other builders in Libertyville and elsewhere to meet a demand for housing in Lake County, says Kevin Considine, president and CEO of Lake County Partners, the county’s development arm.

He said in addition to lower-priced options there is a need for more apartments and townhouses — the missing middle of housing types — to grow jobs.

“Things have moved in the last 10 months,” he said. “Developers have recognized the need and opportunity and villages, as well.”

The area outlined in red is the proposed residential subdivision called Kemper Ridge to be built in Hawthorn Woods between Old McHenry Road and Route 22. Courtesy of village of Hawthorn Woods