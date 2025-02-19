Schaumburg leaders finalizing new village hall design details ahead of June construction start

An early rendering of the two-story lobby of Schaumburg's next village hall, expected to be completed at the end of 2026. The one-ton “friendship stone” from Schaumburg, Germany can be seen in the community room at the top of the stairs. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

Just two months before its predecessor is demolished, Schaumburg officials are wrapping up the design details of the community’s first new village hall in more than half a century.

Before the go-ahead was given to start preparing the construction documents, village board members Tuesday reviewed plans of the building’s three floors along with new exterior and interior renderings.

While Mayor Tom Dailly and Trustee Jamie Clar gave glowing reviews to the report by Itasca-based Williams Architects, they also had questions and concerns.

A rendering of the view from the audience gallery in the village board meeting room of Schaumburg's next village hall. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

Chief among the concerns is a canopy over the main southern entrance that vehicles can drive beneath.

Clar said he gave it only six months before a tall box truck hits it like the covered bridge in Long Grove.

Mark Bushhouse, managing principal for Williams Architects, said the possibility of raising the feature above its currently planned 13 feet would be studied.

A rendering of the view from the village board's dais in the meeting room of the next village hall. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

Bushhouse also tried to allay concerns about elevators at the new building, noting two were sufficient for the building’s size and adding they were long enough to accommodate a stretcher in case of medical emergencies.

Dailly also asked about the need for a loading dock as the current village hall has never had one. The architects said the feature will make it easier to receive supply shipments in bulk and “future-proofs” the building against changing needs. The basement is also expected to store some of the theater props for the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts next door.

The new village hall is also getting a community room. The current building lacks one.

A rendering of the recently tweaked exterior of Schaumburg's next village hall, to be built on the current site at 101 Schaumburg Court. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

That community room is planned to house the one-ton “friendship stone” from the village’s Sister City of Schaumburg, Germany, currently at the village’s convention center. Bushhouse said he is aware of the design requirements to accommodate its weight on the second floor.

Staff are planning to move to a temporary facility on Woodfield Road in March. The 52-year-old Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center will be demolished in April with work on the new site starting in June.

It is expected to be completed in 2026.

A map of the ground floor layout of Schaumburg's next village hall, to be built on the current site beginning this summer. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg

A map of the second floor layout of Schaumburg's next village hall, planned to be completed by the end of 2026. Courtesy of village of Schaumburg