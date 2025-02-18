Pedestrian struck by Metra train near Winfield

A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a commuter train near the Winfield depot at about 7:45 a.m., according to a social media post by Metra.

WGN News is reporting the pedestrian was transported to a hospital.

All inbound and outbound trains have been halted in the area and delays are expected, Metra officials said.

All inbound and outbound commuter trains will originate or terminate at the College Avenue station in Wheaton until further notice, officials said.