advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Pedestrian struck by Metra train near Winfield

Posted February 18, 2025 8:11 am
Jake Griffin
 

A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a commuter train near the Winfield depot at about 7:45 a.m., according to a social media post by Metra.

WGN News is reporting the pedestrian was transported to a hospital.

All inbound and outbound trains have been halted in the area and delays are expected, Metra officials said.

All inbound and outbound commuter trains will originate or terminate at the College Avenue station in Wheaton until further notice, officials said.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Metra News Transportation Winfield
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company