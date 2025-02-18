10 suburban educators among Golden Apple Award finalists

Erin Clifford Courtesy of Golden Apple Foundation

Ten suburban educators are among the 2025 finalists for the Golden Apple Award.

The Golden Apple Foundation on Tuesday announced the 30 ninth through 12th grade teachers selected as finalists for the Golden Apple Awards for Excellence in Teaching, out of more than 470 nominations.

Among the suburban finalists are: Erin Clifford, Bolingbrook High School; Matthew Erbach, South Elgin High School; Luis Garcia, Fenton Community High School District 100 in Bensenville; Cheng Jin, Maine South High School in Park Ridge; Brian Johnson, AOEC Waukegan High School; Esmeralda Mora, Carmel Catholic High School in Mundelein; Zanfina Muja, Maine South High School in Park Ridge; James Rowe, Clare Woods Academy in Wheaton; Gillian Schneider, Neuqua Valley High School in Naperville; and Kelly Torres, Fenton High School in Bensenville.

“Great teachers change lives. These finalists exemplify the dedication and passion that define exceptional teaching,” said Alan Mather, president of Golden Apple. “Their commitment to fostering student growth and inspiring a love for learning enriches not only their classrooms but also the entire educational community. We are honored to recognize their invaluable contributions.”

The Golden Apple Awards honor outstanding teachers for having lasting, positive effects on students’ lives and school communities. Teacher finalists demonstrate — in their teaching and results — a significant, positive impact on their students’ growth and learning.

“Amid the challenges facing education today, it is more important than ever to celebrate the educators who go above and beyond for their students and get results,” said Alicia Winckler, chief executive officer of Golden Apple. “These finalists remind us of the profound impact a dedicated teacher can have on shaping futures and building strong communities. We are proud to honor their extraordinary impact.”

The selected 2025 Golden Apple Award recipients will be surprised in the spring.

Northwestern University provides a spring sabbatical to award recipients at no cost. Each awardee also receives a $5,000 cash prize and becomes Fellows of the Golden Apple Academy of Educators, who play a role in the Golden Apple Scholars and Accelerators programs — initiatives aimed at addressing the teacher shortage in Illinois.

