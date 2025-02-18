Schaumburg man facing armed robbery charges, suspected in multiple cases

Benjamin Lazzarotto

A Schaumburg man was arrested early Saturday after fleeing from police conducting surveillance for a suspect in multiple armed robberies in the area.

Benjamin Lazzarotto, 24, was charged with armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon.

Schaumburg police were conducting surveillance just after midnight in the area of Algonquin and Meacham roads.

Detectives observed a man later identified as Lazzarotto acting suspiciously near a convenience store, police said.

When officers approached Lazzarotto, he fled but was caught a short distance away.

While fleeing, he tossed a pistol into a yard, which was later recovered by police, authorities said.

During their investigation, detectives found evidence linking Lazzarotto to an Oct. 29, 2024, armed robbery at a gas station at 2501 N. Meacham Road, police said.

“I commend our officers for their professionalism and dedication to protecting our residents while ensuring this arrest was handled peacefully,” Schaumburg Police Chief Bill Wolf said.

Lazzarotto was not granted pretrial release at a detention hearing Sunday. His next scheduled appearance is Wednesday morning at the courthouse in Rolling Meadows.