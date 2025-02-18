Man gets 10 years for cocaine-related fatal crash

Jaime Damian

A man accused of killing a man while driving high on cocaine has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Jaime Damian, 22, of West Chicago, pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated driving under the influence — accident causing death and aggravated DUI — causing great bodily harm.

He was accused of killing 70-year-old Jose Correa and injuring Correa’s wife, Maria, around 1:25 p.m. Sept. 14, 2023.

Authorities said he was driving west on Roosevelt Road east of Indian Knoll Road when he crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a sedan.

Jose was pronounced dead shortly thereafter at a hospital. Maria suffered a broken wrist.

Authorities said Damian had cocaine in his system.

Damian must serve 85% of the sentence before being eligible for parole. He received credit for the 14 months he has been in custody since his arrest.

Prosecutors said, at a detention hearing in December 2023, that Damian had cocaine metabolites in his blood when he was tested immediately after the crash. They also said he told police he had ingested a “key bump” and three lines of cocaine around 1 or 2 a.m. earlier that day and did not sleep.