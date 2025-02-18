Father-son team opening family-friendly Quentin Tap in Palatine

Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.com George Tselos, left, seen here with Peter Korbos in 2017 after the opening of one of his restaurants in Mount Prospect, will co-own the new Quentin Tap in Palatine.

Two members of an experienced restaurant family plan to open a new venue in Palatine’s North Quentin Plaza shopping center.

Quentin Tap, 783 N. Quentin Road, at the southeast corner of Quentin and Northwest Highway, will move into the 3,378-square-foot space formerly occupied by Oak Alley.

The restaurant is billed by co-owners George Tselos and Konstantinos Tselos as a family-friendly sports bar that offers a welcoming space for the Palatine community.

The goal, its business plan states, is to establish the restaurant as the go-to spot for families and sports fans in Palatine. The restaurant aims to build strong connections with the community through events, sponsorships and partnerships.

The owners bring extensive restaurant experience to the table. Konstantinos Tselos, who owns the strip center, has operated seven restaurants and has been in the restaurant business since 1978.

His son, George Tselos, owns two restaurants in Mount Prospect, Emerson’s Ale House, 113 S. Emerson St., and Lady Dahlia, 127 W. Prospect Ave.

The menu will offer pizza, a variety of appetizers and a selection of beverages that include liquor, beer and wine.

In addition to weekly specials, the owners plan to offer family nights and trivia Thursdays.

Seating will max out at 65, down from 84 seats at Oak Alley.

The space has been vacant since 2022. The shopping center also includes a dance studio, the Palatine Township Republican Organization and a pharmacy.

The Palatine village council approved the special use for the restaurant and a liquor license at the Feb. 10 council meeting.

Konstantinos Tselos told the planning and zoning commission, which recommended the special use Jan. 28, that it will be a sports bar similar to Emerson’s Ale House.