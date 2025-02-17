advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Real Estate

‘A rescue mission’: Will Mount Prospect buy Chase Bank building?

Posted February 17, 2025 1:56 pm
Steve Zalusky
 

Mount Prospect officials may dig into the village’s coffers for $5 million to buy the moribund Chase Bank building, which is considered by many as a blight in the heart of the downtown.

Trustees will discuss the prospective deal at Tuesday’s village board meeting.

“We kind of look at this as a bit of a rescue mission,” Village Manager Michael Cassady said. “This property is a very critical property in our downtown.”

Mayor Paul Hoefert called the six-story, 94,896-square-foot building, which sits on 2.18 acres, a major piece in the puzzle of downtown redevelopment.

“This building's been an eyesore for years,” Hoefert said. “But it's a huge opportunity, and we have wanted to get a hold of this building … for years.”

Finance Director Amit Thakkar said the Prospect & Main Tax Increment Financing fund would pay for the purchase.

The TIF fund would get the money from the village in the form of a loan at 4% interest that will be paid back by 2035.

The dollars for the loan would be taken from the village’s general operating fund — $4 million from interest income and $1 million from general fund reserves.

While redevelopment has sprung up throughout downtown, the office tower has languished. Now vacant, it has been tied up in litigation over ownership between Jawad Rabi and ZRM Enterprises and former owner Gus Dahleh.

The solution for the village is to buy the building, getting control over its destiny, officials said.

Village officials said an agreement was reached in a court-supervised process during which village counsel spoke with attorneys representing the litigants. A judicial deed would be issued, and the transaction secured by Chicago Title Insurance Co.

The $5 million paid by the village would go into an escrow account until the litigation is resolved between ZRM and Dahleh.

“We have finally gotten to a place where we can convert the building asset into a capital asset, and they can fight over the capital asset versus the building itself,” Hoefert said.

Cassady said the village would be getting clear title to the property.

But another issue tying up the development has been a long-term lease held by Vertical Bridge of Boca Raton, Florida for cellular antennas on the building. Cassady said the village would work through the issue with Vertical Bridge.

A master developer will be sought if the village board approves the plan Tuesday.

“We want to create a competitive process to seek redevelopment opportunities,” Cassady said.

Future options for the building range from demolition to adaptive reuse, Hoefert said.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Business Commercial Real Estate Communities Mount Prospect News Real Estate
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company