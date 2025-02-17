Winfield village manager stepping down, interim one named

Curt Barrett Courtesy of the village of Winfield, 2019

After 15 years on the job, Winfield Village Manager Curt Barrett is stepping down.

And village officials have picked Evan Summers as the interim village manager. Summers last served as the village manager of Bensenville.

According to a press release, village board members plan to vote Thursday night on a contract for Summers. However, the contract was not on the agenda as of Monday afternoon.

Summers would start March 1; Barrett will finish up April 30.

Evan Summers

“Winfield has been fortunate to benefit from Curt Barrett’s acumen and skill throughout my time as a village trustee and well before that,” Village President Carl Sorgatz said in the press release. “He’s been a terrific partner and will be missed by our community.”

The release credited Barrett with improvements such as adding the Riverwalk Park bicycle and walking paths, a band shell, and new recreational and cultural programs. He also was praised for improving the village’s bond rating and advancing residential and commercial development over the last 10 years.

In particular, the press release cited the planning for the Town Center and negotiations between the village and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital that resulted in the hospital’s new parking deck being placed on the property tax rolls.

“Curt really worked to bring the village and hospital together and find common ground to the benefit of both institutions,” Trustee Deb Piscola said in the press release.

“I am thankful for the opportunity and support to lead the wonderful community of Winfield and its great staff since 2009,” Barrett said in the press release. “With the backing of a thoughtful village board of trustees, we have been able to grow Winfield’s economy, make substantial infrastructure and amenity improvements, and achieve a record of notable financial stability.”

The press release did not mention the village’s current fight with Winfield School District 34 and West Chicago District 94, which are suing the village over the tax-increment financing district that includes the Town Center.

Summers was Bensenville’s manager for eight years until the board fired him in late November. The board did not give any reason for firing him. At the time, Bensenville President Frank DeSimone said the board was grateful for Summers’ service and wished him well.

In December, the board put a referendum on the April ballot to eliminate the manager position and make the village president a full-time job. DeSimone is running unopposed for reelection.

Before working in Bensenville, Summers worked for Berwyn and the Berwyn Development Corp.