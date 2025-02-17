Cary man charged with homicide in crash that killed Glenview police officer

Glenview police officer Robert Fryc

A 23-year-old Cary man is charged with reckless homicide in the crash that killed Glenview police Officer Robert Fryc Sunday morning in Barrington.

Barrington police said Christopher Lopez, of the 400 block of Alma Terrace, will appear in a Rolling Meadows courtroom Tuesday for a detention hearing.

Police said a 2020 Kia Forte driven by Lopez collided with a 2004 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Fryc at approximately 4:09 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of South Northwest Highway, just south of Main Street.

Police said a preliminary investigation showed that Lopez, traveling northwest on South Northwest Highway, veered into the southeast-bound lanes, striking Fryc’s vehicle.

The Barrington Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene promptly. Fryc was transported to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Following the crash, Lopez was arrested on charges of suspicion of DUI, police said. He was taken to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital for further DUI testing, police said.

After reviewing the facts of the investigation, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office approved one count of reckless homicide against Lopez, police said.

Fryc, 43, a Cary resident, had been with the department since 2007 and just 12 days earlier was honored by Glenview’s village board for helping to save the life of a fellow officer last summer.

“Officer Fryc was more than just a colleague,” Glenview police Chief William Fitzpatrick said in a written statement. “He was a part of our family and a part of this community. Our hearts are broken by his passing, and our priority now is to support his loved ones and our department as we grieve this unimaginable loss together.”

In the wake of Fryc’s death Sunday, many of the day shift officers who worked alongside him were sent home for the day, the department said. The shift was being temporarily covered by Cook County and neighboring communities.

“We are devastated by the tragic loss of Officer Fryc, who just two weeks ago we recognized for his service and dedication to Glenview,” Village President Michael Jenny said in a written statement. “On behalf of the entire Village, I extend our deepest condolences to Officer Fryc’s family, friends and fellow officers. When the time is right, we will come together as a community to honor and remember his service.”

